Video

Norwich City’s trip to Bristol City picked for live television coverage

Norwich City's trip to Bristol City has been selected for live coverage Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City’s Championship trip to Bristol City on December 15 will be broadcast live on Skysports, at the later kick-off time of 5:30pm.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#EFL fixtures for live @SkySports coverage have been confirmed for the festive period



More here >> https://t.co/qB08VmZObr pic.twitter.com/rSi1Ia8YtO — EFL (@EFL) November 8, 2018

The Canaries were scheduled to travel to the West Country on the same date but the kick-off time has now been put back two-and-a-half hours.

Daniel Farke’s promotion contenders have won both their previous live televised games this season.

Temmu Pukki was on target in a 1-0 away win at QPR before Jordan Rhodes’ brace sealed a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa last month.

City won 1-0 at Ashton Gate last season, with James Maddison lashing home a winner in front of the travelling support.