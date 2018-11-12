Search

Canaries chief planning to make the most of time in Florida during international break

12 November, 2018 - 07:00
From left, Norwich City's head of partnership activation and chief operating officer Ben Kensell, with Visit Tampa Bay chief marketing officer Patrick Harrison and City's sporting director Stuart Webber Photo: Photo: Keir Magoulas/Tampa Bay

Norwich City are on tour in the USA this week, with sporting director Stuart Webber hoping to pick up some tips from Tampa’s elite clubs.

The Canaries are in Florida for warm weather training thanks to their official destination partner Visit Tampa Bay – the company responsible for the half-time challenge during Carrow Road games.

While some players are away on international duty the trip allows the rest of the squad to enjoy some sunshine, recharge their batteries and prepare for the intensity of a Championship winter.

Webber and City staff will also be busy making contacts across the pond as well though.

“We visited back in may to do a bit of a reccy and were really fortunate that we met the American football team and the ice hockey team,” Webber explained. “So it’s an opportunity to spend more time with them and steal some more thoughts and ideas on elite sport.

“Okay it’s a different sport but you are still talking elite sporting and working environments. We’re always looking to get better and we feel we can get some good ideas from these guys.”

There will of course still be plenty of work on the training field for the players though, as Daniel Farke’s squad turn their attentions to trips to Swansea and Hull inside four days after the break.

Head of performance Chris Domogalla, speaking to City’s website, added: “Essentially we will be doing the same training preparation we usually do in an international break at Colney.

“Which means during the five days we’re doing about 30km in full pitch sessions. So developing football skills technically and tactically, developing the physical workload capacities, either on the pitch or in the gym – before the tough Christmas period starts up until the next international break in March.

“There will also be some team bonding to bring the group even closer together and some mental recovery out there and some immune boosts.”

You can keep up to date with City's tour of Tampa by downloading the new Pink Un app from your mobile device's relevant app store, where we'll be bringing you exclusive Canaries content



Canaries chief planning to make the most of time in Florida during international break

