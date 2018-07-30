Norwich City’s transfer strategy has factored in new homegrown quota rules

Published: 4:35 PM July 30, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Ben Marshall is among the new City signings who will count towards this seaon's homegrown quota Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insists there is no chance Norwich City will fall foul of the homegrown rules this season.

Football League sides must include seven homegrown players in a matchday squad of 18, which must include at least one club-developed player.

Failure to include a club-developed player – denoted as a player registered with a club's academy for at least one year before the age of 19 – would mean naming six substitutes while continuous breaches could result in financial penalties.

'When I regard the homegrown situation I am not concerned at all,' said Farke. 'We already have many involved: Grant Hanley, James Husband, Jamal Lewis, Jordan Rhodes, Ben Marshall, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Todd Cantwell. We know it is seven per game in total.

'I have always said my first preference is the homegrown market, the English market, because it is always the best way to engage players. They know the league and the competition. We know the rule, and so do other clubs, which is why those players values are so high, with transfer fees and salaries.

You may also want to watch:

'When we are not able to maybe get this quality we looked in the German and Dutch market, or Spain. I get the feeling in this window we have a good balance with Jordan and Ben who are experienced and played in the Championship.

'Then you have maybe Emi Buendia, an exciting young player, or Moritz Leitner who we don't have to speak about his ability and has the experience in the Championship, or an unbelievably interesting option in Felix Passlack.'

Buendia made his long-awaited City debut in last week's friendly win at Luton after arriving from Getafe with a calf issue and looked bright as a late substitute during the loss at Charlton on Saturday.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

'If I am honest it is normally too early to bring him in the starting XI because he was here training with the team for two days after four weeks out,' said Farke.

'But we are running out of games so we felt it was important to bring him on the pitch and give him 45 minutes. For example, Grant Hanley was out for the same time but he is experienced and knows the team and the league. For Emi it is a new football and a new language.'