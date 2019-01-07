Search

Operation West Brom is next on City’s agenda for Daniel Farke

07 January, 2019 - 06:00
Todd Cantwell caught the eye in Norwich's FA Cup third round exit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Full steam ahead for West Brom is the course Daniel Farke is charting after Norwich City’s 1-0 FA Cup exit to Portsmouth.

The Canaries looked to have survived Grant Hanley’s early red card at Carrow Road but on-loan frontman Andre Green pounced in the 94th minute to earn Pompey a place in round four.

City’s Championship rivals Leeds and Sheffield United both went out at the same third round stage on Sunday, and Farke admitted the focus must shift swiftly to this weekend’s league duel at the Hawthorns against another promotion contender.

“With the greatest respect I am pretty sure there will be more important games in the next four months,” he said. “We will be disappointed for a day or two but we are happy we rested some players, we are happy some others got game time and from Tuesday onwards only one topic in our heads, West Brom.

“There’ll be no issues now for the league.

“Of course you are disappointed when you lose a game and we wanted to get to the next round. After a defeat I would say I would prefer to go down to Portsmouth for a replay.

“In general, my feeling was with all respect to the competition I was totally right to take these risks, in terms of the team we picked and our approach at the end of the game.

“Maybe we paid the price with some tactical naivety at the end because with a small technical foul we can avoid this counter. I would prefer a draw but it was right to try and win the game.”

