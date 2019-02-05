Video

Ipswich duel will get City fired up all over again

Daniel Farke is now focused on Ipswich Town after a memorable win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

A derby date with Ipswich Town is the perfect way for Daniel Farke to get his promotion-chasing Norwich City to forget the epic high against Leeds United.

The Canaries moved top of the standings with a superb 3-1 win at Elland Road, but Paul Lambert brings the relegation-threatened Blues to Norfolk this weekend looking for a huge upset.

City have not lost a derby since April 2009 - including two thumping wins under Lambert during a previous Championship promotion success.

Farke is confident there will be no lack of motivation for his side to continue that spell on Sunday.

“At the moment we have more or less one spotlight game after another and now we have this big derby,” he said. “The Leeds game was exhausting, both physically and mentally, so we need to calm the load and the nerves and then we will be focused.

“We stay greedy because we want to go further on.

“Each point is crucial because there won’t be 10 points between the sides at the top come the end of the season. We feel we are over the moon right now but we won’t lose the ground. We’ll keep going.

“Of course it was a big moment. To say anything else I would be lying. To perform in such a spicy atmosphere was outstanding.”

City’s derby date signals another gruelling league spell, with upcoming trips to Preston and Bolton, but Farke hopes to have Timm Klose and Moritz Leitner back in the mix after injury.

“I am really looking forward to having them back because we need this competition,” he said. “More or less each and every player knows he will be involved in the travelling squad, which is good for the togetherness, but you can’t do that for 10 and a half months.

“We have three games in six days. You can handle this with the squad we have available when it is only one game a week.

“But there will be some tougher periods and for that we need all the lads in good condition.”

City’s win at Elland Road set a new club record of 13 away league games without defeat.

“For a side with young lads you normally speak about naivety or cracking under the pressure of such a big game. But we are shining so bright,” said Farke.

“We have such a young team and possibly injuries or our form slips away, you can never predict what could happen, but our consistency is outstanding.”