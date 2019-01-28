Search

City chief ready for another cup final at Leeds United

28 January, 2019 - 17:00
Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to promotion rivals Leeds United this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to promotion rivals Leeds United this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke admits Norwich City’s Championship tussle at Leeds United feels like a cup final.

The Canaries carved out hard-fought points against promotion rivals West Brom and Sheffield United, and Farke ranks a trip to Elland Road in the same category.

City head to Yorkshire three points behind Marcelo Bielsa’s leaders, after being pegged back twice by the Blades.

“At this stage now it feels like every game is a cup final and you have to be switched on in each and every moment,” he said. “We spoke about this period of unbelievably difficult games - when you regard the quality of the opponent - and then to finish with a big massive derby. Now we have five points from these first three and we want to add points at Leeds and against Ipswich.

“The performances have been good, Sheffield was another one and we will go to Leeds and look to be competitive.

“I am excited because that is why you start out as a professional in football. You look forward to these games. You want to have something on the final matches of the season, you want to play in big, massive games.

“Our feeling is we have so many of them in this period. It can be exhausting mentally but it is what we are looking for.

“For me, these next few weeks are not season-defining. We are not addicted only to results. You have to prepare a team for what you want to do within games. Those are the details I worry about.”

Farke felt City got plenty right against Chris Wilder’s tenacious side, but Billy Sharp’s brace denied then a victory.

“We were pretty, pretty close to making a massive step,” said Farke. “You could feel both sides wanted to play football and both are having outstanding seasons. Both supporters came in a brilliant mood and that made for an unbelievable atmosphere. It is exactly what you need to have when it is a complicated game. To win points you have to be at your best.

“Both teams can live with this result and we protected our situation to Sheffield, in terms of the points gap.

“The intensity and the quality was very high. You could almost feel at the end both players were exhausted because they put so much energy into it, not only physically but mentally.

“When you have strikers like Teemu (Pukki) or Billy or (Jordan) Rhodes these strikers can decide a game.”

