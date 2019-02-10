‘You can lose a game but show a bit of class’ - Farke’s stinging response on derby double red card spat involving Lambert

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert is sent off by Referee Peter Bankes during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/02/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Daniel Farke accused some of Paul Lambert’s backroom staff of a ‘lack of class’ in a feisty 3-0 East Anglian Championship derby win that saw Lambert and his fitness coach, Chirs Domogalla, red carded after a first half spat.

Fiery end to the first half



Jon Nolan’s poor tackle on Max Aarons prior to half-time sparked a melee between players mirrored in the technical area.

Lambert had to be restrained by a steward and ushered away by a policeman after words were exchanged between the respective staffs.

City’s head of performance, Domogalla, was also red carded - although both Lambert and Farke agreed afterwards that looked a case of mistaken identity - but Farke was not impressed with the conduct of others in Lambert’s camp.

“In general, all I can say is Ipswich have so many great lads, many big personalities on the pitch and off it,” said Farke. “I am full of respect for Paul and his working career, Matt Gill is an outstanding character and a fair guy. I got the feeling 95pc of their staff did very, very well but for one or two of those guys, well, you can lose a game but show a bit of class and quality and style. I was a bit annoyed of how they handled it.

“They tried everything on the pitch to get under our skin. But respect human beings and the language you use because there are children around and more important things in life than football. A big compliment to most of their staff.

“Some of their staff not in the spotlight, my feeling was they wanted to use this big stage to prove something.

“Don’t do it when you are in this position in the league. My feeling is you can lose a game but show a big of style and class. Ipswich has a big history and 95pc of the people upheld this. I prefer it was close to 100pc.”