Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

‘You can lose a game but show a bit of class’ - Farke’s stinging response on derby double red card spat involving Lambert

10 February, 2019 - 15:31
Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert is sent off by Referee Peter Bankes during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/02/2019

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert is sent off by Referee Peter Bankes during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/02/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Daniel Farke accused some of Paul Lambert’s backroom staff of a ‘lack of class’ in a feisty 3-0 East Anglian Championship derby win that saw Lambert and his fitness coach, Chirs Domogalla, red carded after a first half spat.

Jon Nolan’s poor tackle on Max Aarons prior to half-time sparked a melee between players mirrored in the technical area.

Lambert had to be restrained by a steward and ushered away by a policeman after words were exchanged between the respective staffs.

City’s head of performance, Domogalla, was also red carded - although both Lambert and Farke agreed afterwards that looked a case of mistaken identity - but Farke was not impressed with the conduct of others in Lambert’s camp.

“In general, all I can say is Ipswich have so many great lads, many big personalities on the pitch and off it,” said Farke. “I am full of respect for Paul and his working career, Matt Gill is an outstanding character and a fair guy. I got the feeling 95pc of their staff did very, very well but for one or two of those guys, well, you can lose a game but show a bit of class and quality and style. I was a bit annoyed of how they handled it.

“They tried everything on the pitch to get under our skin. But respect human beings and the language you use because there are children around and more important things in life than football. A big compliment to most of their staff.

“Some of their staff not in the spotlight, my feeling was they wanted to use this big stage to prove something.

“Don’t do it when you are in this position in the league. My feeling is you can lose a game but show a big of style and class. Ipswich has a big history and 95pc of the people upheld this. I prefer it was close to 100pc.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You can lose a game but show a bit of class’ - Farke’s stinging response on derby double red card spat involving Lambert

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert is sent off by Referee Peter Bankes during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/02/2019

Fans’ social media reaction after East Anglian derby

The Norwich fans display their Yellow & Green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lambert red card was ‘karma’: Fans go wild watching Norwich v Ipswich in city centre pub

Nick Moore and his partner Hayley Johnson. Picture: Marc Betts

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship derby win against Ipswich Town

Teemu Pukki took his tally for the league season to 20 against Ipswich Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki leads the Canaries to derby delight as unbeaten record against Ipswich stretches to a tremendous 12

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring the crucial second goal for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists