Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

28 November, 2018 - 00:14
Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insisted the Canaries are not arrogant enough to think they can steamroller the Championship after being held to a 0-0 stalemate on Tuesday night at struggling Hull City.

Norwich fired a rare blank against the lowly Tigers in a rain-lashed affair on Humberside. Farke’s side remained top, by a point, from Leeds United and that might prove crucial in the final analysis.

“If you can’t win it, then make sure you don’t lose it. We can live with this point,” said Farke. “We are not so arrogant that we say we will win each and every game in this league and finish the season with 130 points or whatever. We know where we are coming from.

“We are on a good run, scoring a lot of goals in recent weeks but sometimes you have an opponent who is fighting with a knife between their teeth.

“This side was able to beat West Brom 1-0. It is a good point and not many sides will be able to do that here.

“I am bit disappointed that we were not able to take one of our chances. We had several good set piece situations. I have been told 19 shots. That should be enough in these conditions.

“Emi Buendia has four or five occasions where he can play the finishing pass and is not able to do it. You can lose these type of games but it was important we stayed focused and concentrated and didn’t lose our nerve when they were on the counter.”

Tom Trybull spurned the Canaries best chance, when he miscued a close range header in the second half.

“If you judge the game then we did enough to win,” said Farke. “We had nearly 70p possession, created a lot of chances and in the second half we had a golden chance when Tom has a header from five metres.

“Normally that should be a goal and then you drive away from the stadium with a 1-0 win.

“It was difficult to come to this place. They had a big chance against the league leaders to change the mood and win some points. They protected their own goal very well.

“It is not like you can always play on a sunny Saturday afternoon in the warm and the pitch is perfect.

“Sometimes it is tough, like in this game when the rain is coming down, it was pretty cold, the pitch was getting worse every second and with our passing style that is tricky. Then you have to struggle and fight.”

Trybull replaced the injured Moritz Leitner, who was ruled out with a calf problem.

“We tried everything in the morning. He joined us for a light session,” said Farke. “The risk was too big. He still felt a tight calf and then we decided to send him back to Norwich. He has had a scan this evening and we are now waiting for the results. I don’t think it is a major problem but we can’t risk a muscle fibre crack and he is out for four or five weeks. In this period we have the festive period of eight or nine games.

“He is crucial for us. We hope to have him back for Saturday. We hope not taking the risk was good.”

Topic Tags:

