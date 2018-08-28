Search

‘Crazy, fantastic, brilliant’ - Daniel Farke salutes City battlers after epic 3-2 Bolton win

PUBLISHED: 18:25 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:51 08 December 2018

Teemu Pukki rifled Norwich City to a dramatic 3-2 win over Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki rifled Norwich City to a dramatic 3-2 win over Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insisted no praise was high enough for his table topping Norwich City after Teemu Pukki inspired another stoppage time Championship comeback to sink Bolton.

Pukki lashed home in the 93rd minute in a see saw encounter, to spark another explosion of noise at Carrow Road after previous thrilling wins over Millwall and Rotherham.

“Not a normal day. Really, really special,” he said. “To win this game was even more difficult than turning any other game in recent weeks. From the story of this game normally you can’t win. There is no question or doubt this is well-deserved.

“We were so much on the front foot. We had 70pc possession, had more than 20 shots on their goal. Our football for 70 minutes was on a high class level.

“The only thing missing was a third or fourth goal. When you have such a young side, like we did, you know when you don’t get a third against a team fighting relegation something can happen.

“We continued to try and control the ball but when they bring all the tall lads in and work with long balls and throw ins you know what can happen.

“They get a second ball and then the momentum is totally with them. To have a response and to score the winner is outstanding. I just can’t praise the lads enough. Unbelievable spirit.

“Normally teams who win titles would be happy at 2-2 to get a point in these circumstances. It is a bit like Hollywood today. Crazy, fantastic, brilliant.”

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City deliver another dramatic win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict as the Championship leaders somehow bag another three points, this time off Bolton.

Opinion ‘Something special brewing’ – City legend among fans delighted by late winner against Bolton

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Freezer: Home improvements have played crucial role in Farkelife revival for Canaries

David Freezer
Daniel Farke made sure to acknowledge the Carrow Road faithful after victory over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Robin Sainty: The growing pains have been accepted by Norwich City fans

Robin Sainty
Marco Stiepermann of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018

Opinion Opposition view: Struggle for goals has left Bolton in big trouble

David Freezer
Ben Alnwick has been keeping Norwich City loan player Remi Matthews out of the Bolton side Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

