Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Farke chilled over ‘spygate’ furore ahead of facing Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United

01 February, 2019 - 17:25
Daniel Farke is playing down the furore around 'spygate' ahead of Norwich City's trip to Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is playing down the furore around 'spygate' ahead of Norwich City's trip to Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists the fallout from ‘spygate’ does not make his task even harder as he attempts to plot Leeds’ downfall in Saturday’s top of the table Championship clash.

Norwich City went public to confirm they were one of 11 clubs who had written to the Football League asking for ‘full disclosure’ into Marcelo Bielsa’s bizarre admission he sanctioned widespread spying on his rivals.

That sparked a furious response from a section of Leeds’ fans and led City to take extra security measures when it came to their Elland Road travel arrangements, but Farke insists it is background noise ahead of a massive duel.

“It is not my topic. It doesn’t influence me or what I think. It has no meaning for us. I am not interested in what happens with them,” said Farke. “I do not judge how a coach prepares his team or whether it is right or wrong they are spying on the last session.

“I do understand totally why the club is asking the EFL to judge this.

“You have to have a responsibility to your owners and supporters to find out if there is a behaviour which is acceptable or something which is allowed. It is quite normal a club asks a question without judging it.

“Then it is up to the EFL or the FA to give an answer. If this is totally okay then you have to consider if any club can act in the same way. We have a responsibility to our fans.”

Bielsa grabbed headlines again in the build up to Norwich’s visit when he announced his starting line up on Thursday.

“When I prepare my team for Leeds, we know everything about Leeds because we analyse their games and what they have done,” said Farke. “This is another topic that has no meaning. You know even two days before a game what the style is, what their players are doing.

“Even after naming his side there could be a question mark or two. He could have an injury or an illness to deal with.

“Or Marcelo changes his mind. There is no guarantee they come with this starting line up.

“I am full of respect for Marcelo Bielsa’s working life. He is doing a fantastic job at Leeds. Each and every manager or coach has his own methods and his own style.

“It is quite important we are a club of class and style and I am just concentrated on my own topics. I would not expect any other club to comment on our processes, so the same applies.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘We are so happy she is safe’ - family’s relief after UEA graduate turned fugitive appears in court

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Norwich woman kicked out at police officer after she went ‘totally berserk’

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists