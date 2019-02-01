Video

Farke chilled over ‘spygate’ furore ahead of facing Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United

Daniel Farke is playing down the furore around 'spygate' ahead of Norwich City's trip to Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists the fallout from ‘spygate’ does not make his task even harder as he attempts to plot Leeds’ downfall in Saturday’s top of the table Championship clash.

Norwich City went public to confirm they were one of 11 clubs who had written to the Football League asking for ‘full disclosure’ into Marcelo Bielsa’s bizarre admission he sanctioned widespread spying on his rivals.

That sparked a furious response from a section of Leeds’ fans and led City to take extra security measures when it came to their Elland Road travel arrangements, but Farke insists it is background noise ahead of a massive duel.

“It is not my topic. It doesn’t influence me or what I think. It has no meaning for us. I am not interested in what happens with them,” said Farke. “I do not judge how a coach prepares his team or whether it is right or wrong they are spying on the last session.

“I do understand totally why the club is asking the EFL to judge this.

“You have to have a responsibility to your owners and supporters to find out if there is a behaviour which is acceptable or something which is allowed. It is quite normal a club asks a question without judging it.

“Then it is up to the EFL or the FA to give an answer. If this is totally okay then you have to consider if any club can act in the same way. We have a responsibility to our fans.”

Bielsa grabbed headlines again in the build up to Norwich’s visit when he announced his starting line up on Thursday.

“When I prepare my team for Leeds, we know everything about Leeds because we analyse their games and what they have done,” said Farke. “This is another topic that has no meaning. You know even two days before a game what the style is, what their players are doing.

“Even after naming his side there could be a question mark or two. He could have an injury or an illness to deal with.

“Or Marcelo changes his mind. There is no guarantee they come with this starting line up.

“I am full of respect for Marcelo Bielsa’s working life. He is doing a fantastic job at Leeds. Each and every manager or coach has his own methods and his own style.

“It is quite important we are a club of class and style and I am just concentrated on my own topics. I would not expect any other club to comment on our processes, so the same applies.”