Farke brushes off title talk ahead of Blades’ duel

25 January, 2019 - 07:00
Daniel Farke insists the pressure is still off Norwich City in the Championship promotion battle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insists the pressure is still off Norwich City in the Championship promotion battle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Title talk is off the agenda for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke.

The Canaries go into this weekend’s Championship clash against third-placed Sheffield United a point behind leaders Leeds, ahead of a pending league trip to Elland Road.

Norwich swatted Birmingham 3-1 last time out on home soil, to cash in on slip-ups for their promotion rivals, but Farke refuses to heap any extra pressure on his squad.

“We are happy. We know we are in a brilliant position but it is still too early to look at the table and judge,” he said. “I have said about this block of five games, between West Brom and Ipswich, and how in the first half of the season we had two points. Right now we have already four points from two games and that is better.

Now we can play further on without any big pressure, and we want to go on.

“I have been calling for a boring game or two in recent weeks. I wouldn’t say Birmingham was boring but it was important for the confidence. We played them nearly out of the park in the first half and then to protect the lead in the second half without many experienced players was even sweeter.

“To play on the Friday was also good, in terms of preparation for the next opponent.

“You can take a bit more attention on the topics on the training pitch. We have so many injuries of key players and we can use the time to bring them closer to the team, while lads like Marco Stiepermann or Jamal Lewis have more time to recover after recent injuries.”

Tom Trybull grabbed his chance, deputising for the injured Alex Tettey, with a goalscoring impact against the Blues.

“It’s been a pretty tough year for Tom because he had to wait so long for his chance,” said Farke. “Alex Tettey in this role has been outstanding and the results have spoken for themselves. The point average when Tom had come into the side, until this game, perhaps had not been as high, and that is not so good for the self-confidence.

“To win and to score is good for his whole standing. He is a player with so much ability but it is hard to train and then have to wait for the moment, and when it does come to be prepared. It is not easy in the head.

“Tom was brilliant, not world class, there were still one or two things we can improve, but pretty important to our game and there was an end product as well.”

