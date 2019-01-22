Video

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke will not let contract talks distract him from trying to lead Norwich City to the Premier League.

The City chief is out of contract at Carrow Road at the end of this season, but revealed a hectic festive spell had put paid to any further discussions on a new deal.

Farke was touted with the Huddersfield job following the departure of David Wagner but the Terriers on Monday confirmed the appointment of his successor at Borussia Dortmund II, Jan Siewert, as their new coach.

“When we work in this business we have to handle being linked with several jobs,” said Farke. “In recent months I have been linked with several jobs in Germany or even sometimes here in England. I wouldn’t pay too much attention to this. Sometimes you have to find names for the betting odds.

“For me, there was not so much time over the festive period because we had to play three games, but this is a much more calmed down period.

“In this period there is also some time to speak about contracts and the future and we are doing that.

“When there is a final decision it will be public but we don’t need to give updates.”

Farke followed Wagner from Dortmund to English football in 2017 and understands why his compatriot opted to step away from the Terriers’ relegation fight.

“It is always tough. You feel for a head coach after such a successful time when he leaves,” he said. “You can see from the statements that came out following the decision there is a lot of respect on both sides.

“What he did at Huddersfield was extraordinary; one of the biggest sensations that he was able to lead Huddersfield into the Premier League and an even bigger sensation that he was able to keep them up.

“He has done an outstanding job there and done so much for the club.

“It is always sad when a relationship comes to an end but David and the club clearly felt they wanted to make a change.

“I am not in the training ground so I can’t speak about the relationship between David and the players or the timing.

“He is an outstanding coach and I am sure he will use this time to reflect and recover, because this job is sometimes exhausting and he is probably looking forward to some relaxation.

“I wish him all the best and I am sure we will see him in the dug out. ”