Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Farke is relaxed about transfer gossip

11 January, 2019 - 06:00
Daniel Farke will not lose sleep over any transfer interest in his Norwich City players Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke will not lose sleep over any transfer interest in his Norwich City players Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists the more transfer speculation in his Norwich City players the better.

The Canaries’ chief will take any gossip this month as a back-handed compliment after turning the Canaries into Championship promotion contenders.

Max Aarons has already been touted with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, and City’s young stars must accept everything that comes with being in the spotlight.

“That is what we want because it proves we are doing something right at this club,” said Farke. “They are performing on a quality level. If other clubs think we have some proper players that is better than no clubs rate our players.

“I want my young players to keep their feet on the ground but we are also developing not only their technical skills but personality.

“That means handling speculation, staying focused.

“I have this feeling the young players all know this. It is not about 20 games but performing over a long period. Max, Jamal (Lewis), Ben (Godfrey), Todd (Cantwell) or Emi (Buendia) are all performing on a top level but I want them to stay humble.

“Look at Jordan Rhodes, Timm Klose, Tim Krul or Alex Tettey and use them as role models because they show every day how modest they are and that it is about the team.

“I am not scared they are distracted or that they don’t buy into the philosophy.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

City look set for a quiet transfer window in general but one of their signings from 12 months ago, Kenny McLean, could be poised for a bigger role after his long-awaited comeback from ankle surgery in the FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth.

“I was not sure he was prepared for 90 minutes but I was pleased with what I saw,” said Farke. “He didn’t get tired, he looked pretty sharp and I was happy with his performance. It is great to have him back.

“He can have an impact for us in that deeper number six role but I would say he is versatile. That is not only his best position.

“Mario Vrancic needed a rest, he had four games in 11 days and no pre-season.

“If I am honest with Alex Tettey out as well Kenny was more or less the only option in this area of the pitch.

“Kenny can definitely play this role and also a bit more like a number 10, as Marco Stiepermann has played in recent weeks. Kenny can also come inside from the wing as Todd does. He is flexible and that is one of his strengths.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke is relaxed about transfer gossip

Daniel Farke will not lose sleep over any transfer interest in his Norwich City players Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner falls victim to scam

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Running column: Norfolk XC Championship showed there’s plenty of talent for our young athletes to look up, says Mark Armstrong

Iona Lake cruises down the home straight on her way to winning the senior women's race at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships inThetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Borderline racist’ remarks to be passed on to police as councillors apologise to Muslim community centre

Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association's community centre on Dereham Road. Picture: Google

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists