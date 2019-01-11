Video

Farke is relaxed about transfer gossip

Daniel Farke will not lose sleep over any transfer interest in his Norwich City players Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists the more transfer speculation in his Norwich City players the better.

The Canaries’ chief will take any gossip this month as a back-handed compliment after turning the Canaries into Championship promotion contenders.

Max Aarons has already been touted with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, and City’s young stars must accept everything that comes with being in the spotlight.

“That is what we want because it proves we are doing something right at this club,” said Farke. “They are performing on a quality level. If other clubs think we have some proper players that is better than no clubs rate our players.

“I want my young players to keep their feet on the ground but we are also developing not only their technical skills but personality.

“That means handling speculation, staying focused.

“I have this feeling the young players all know this. It is not about 20 games but performing over a long period. Max, Jamal (Lewis), Ben (Godfrey), Todd (Cantwell) or Emi (Buendia) are all performing on a top level but I want them to stay humble.

“Look at Jordan Rhodes, Timm Klose, Tim Krul or Alex Tettey and use them as role models because they show every day how modest they are and that it is about the team.

“I am not scared they are distracted or that they don’t buy into the philosophy.”

City look set for a quiet transfer window in general but one of their signings from 12 months ago, Kenny McLean, could be poised for a bigger role after his long-awaited comeback from ankle surgery in the FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth.

“I was not sure he was prepared for 90 minutes but I was pleased with what I saw,” said Farke. “He didn’t get tired, he looked pretty sharp and I was happy with his performance. It is great to have him back.

“He can have an impact for us in that deeper number six role but I would say he is versatile. That is not only his best position.

“Mario Vrancic needed a rest, he had four games in 11 days and no pre-season.

“If I am honest with Alex Tettey out as well Kenny was more or less the only option in this area of the pitch.

“Kenny can definitely play this role and also a bit more like a number 10, as Marco Stiepermann has played in recent weeks. Kenny can also come inside from the wing as Todd does. He is flexible and that is one of his strengths.”