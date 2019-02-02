Search

Transfer splurge was never an option for City chief

02 February, 2019 - 06:00
Jacob Murphy has linked up with Norwich City's Championship promotion rivals West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is not jealous of his Championship promotion rivals’ spending power.

The Canaries paid a nominal fee to bring Philip Heise from Germany on deadline day, in what proved a quiet month in the transfer market.

West Brom swooped for City old boy Jacob Murphy on loan and extended Wes Hoolahan’s stay at The Hawthorns, along with another loan deal for Premier League Fulham’s Stefan Johansen. Sheffield United recruited the likes of Gary Madine and Scott Hogan while Middlesbrough captured former Champions League winner John Mikel Obi last month.

City continue to punch their weight on the pitch, and that is where it matters for Farke.

“Other clubs have more opportunities. We don’t have those opportunities,” he said. “To get this player without spending too much money is a brilliant piece of business. It was a signing for the summer, because we had planned it as a free transfer, and that is a big compliment to Stuart Webber. We have to work with our way and that means it is difficult to bring in a player who strengthens our squad. We have to work under financial restrictions, in terms of we can’t spend an unbelievable amount of money on fees and salaries. Yes it was quiet. You have to be switched on until the last minute in case there is a crazy offer for one of your lads who have done so well and we need a replacement quickly or we had an injury. Of course we tried to search for some high quality solutions that strengthen our squad. Maybe if you are struggling against relegation then you take crazy risks.”

Farke’s squad remain unchanged on the final day of trading, despite some fevered speculation touting Ivo Pinto with arch rivals Ipswich Town.

“I am pretty sure Ivo wears the yellow shirt with pride,” said Farke. “If he was willing to be able to think about Ipswich I am not so sure. His heart is 100pc yellow in my opinion. We spoke about how he was thinking about a move to a foreign country, because his contract ends in the summer. He thought about it. I don’t think a move to Ipswich was really an option for Ivo in this transfer window. Certainly with me, no-one from Ipswich rang and spoke about him.”

