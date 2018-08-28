Video

What a ride for Norwich City’s three musketeers ahead of Ipswich return

Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons have come a long way since Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town’s visit to Carrow Road brings into sharp focus the meteoric rise of Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis for Daniel Farke.

The trio were thrust together in the corresponding fixture at Portman Road, when Godfrey replaced the injured Timm Klose at centre back for the first time in his league career in a spirited 1-1 league draw.

Aarons also made his full league debut in that same derby game but the duo are now key parts of a defence targeting promotion to the Premier League.

Lewis was impressive in the 3-1 away win at Leeds, as he looks to build on a debut season that saw him become City’s first choice left back and make his international bow for Northern Ireland.

“Outstanding progress. You know I am not willing to praise them too much. We have to say how they have delivered with performances is a huge compliment to them,” said Farke.

“You know my feeling about Ben Godfrey that he could be there with high class performances at centre back and with the injuries we needed him and he delivered.

“For Max and Jamal the same. The most impressive thing is their consistency. They play not totally without mistakes, but nearly without mistakes.

“As a young player you normally make naïve decisions and have huge differences between good games and bad.

“This is a sign of quality and class. It is never a guarantee they will play further on at this level but they are focused and we are hopeful they can maintain this.”