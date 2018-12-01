Video

Daniel Farke wary of ‘dangerous’ transfer window

Teemu Pukki's prolific goalscoring form has already seen him touted with interest from Turkey Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Daniel Farke warns it could be ‘dangerous’ for Norwich City to hit the January sales.

The head coach has guided the Canaries to the top of the Championship, ahead of Rotherham United’s visit on Saturday to Carrow Road.

Sporting director Stuart Webber made it clear at the recent shareholders’ meeting big-money signings are off the agenda in next month’s transfer window.

“I totally agree. Normally as a coach you are sitting here asking for quality and more options.

“On this I have the same attitude as Stuart,” said Farke. “I have had the experience in several years as a coach when you are on a good run and you are creating momentum and the players are in a good shape that it was a danger then to bring two or three more quality players in.

“Then the team bonding is not so tight. I would say it is more important for clubs who are not in the position they want to be, maybe fighting relegation or struggling to score goals. Then they have to take a bit more risk to do some business in January.

“It could be dangerous for us to add more players because you risk the togetherness and good mood.

“Take our strikers. It makes no sense to bring another one in. We have lads scoring goals and it is a tough decision to leave Jordan (Rhodes) out of the starting line-up or even the pitch at Hull. The same with Dennis Srbeny.”

Webber did reiterate Farke is under no financial pressure to sell.

“It was good Stuart made it clear. Sadly that is never a guarantee,” he said. “You never know what can happen if a stupid offer arrives. I had this feeling this time last year we wouldn’t sell but there was a brilliant offer for Alex Pritchard.

“Maybe that doesn’t happen to Manchester City or Bayern Munich or Real Madrid but at all the other clubs that is not the case. I am not too concerned. I know our financial situation is much better than 12 months ago.

“We know we are in a really good position in the league and we want to go further on in this successful way.

“You have to be awake in case there is a stupid offer for a player and we need to be aware of the options out there. Or you get a long term injury to a key player and you have to react quickly.

“Stuart is too good in his job to fall asleep. We are always watching the market. For me, the second part of the season can be easier because the squad is settled.”