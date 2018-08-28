Video

‘My heart is yellow’ - City boss responds to ‘Moose’ jibes

Daniel Farke is proud to lead Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke needed just four words to sum up what it means to lead Norwich City - ‘my heart is yellow’.

The Canaries’ chief found himself in the firing line this week when Talksport mouthpiece Ian Abrahams suggested should Farke guide Norwich to the Premier League it would be another blow for English coaching talent.

The Championship manager-of-the-month delivered his considered reply ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bristol City.

“I don’t have the feeling I am here for a few months and then I return to Germany,” he said. “As long as someone feels I am doing a good job and I am allowed to be here in England and I can help to improve the football I will do this.

“I already feel at home. My heart is yellow. If I am honest I have a German passport and my education as a coach was in Germany but when our fans are always singing about Jordan Rhodes as being one of us I have the same feeling.

“I already feel like one of us. My heart is pretty yellow. Yes, I did hear it. To be honest I am quite relaxed.

“He is allowed to mention this, even if it is a strange opinion. We like to discuss these things in football.

“In general my feeling on foreign coaches is I am here for 18 months and now I am one of the longest-serving head coaches in this league. That says a lot about the pressure we are under.”

Farke is happy to put his record of blooding young domestic talent on the line.

“We have developed so many English talents,” he said. “James Maddison, Josh Murphy, even Angus Gunn. Now Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis. So many have got the stage here to improve and for many they are now involved at national level. I hear people speaking about whether James Maddison is the future of English football.

“There is no other club who have given as many debuts to academy players in the past 18 months.

“We work here with English owners, an English board with a Welsh sporting director and we go our own way. It proves it isn’t just about foreign money or foreign owners.

“That is a compliment to Delia, Michael, the board and Stuart Webber.

“When I speak to people at the EFL or the LMA or the FA I get a totally different opinion. They say what you are doing at Norwich is so important for English football.”