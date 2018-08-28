‘My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win’ - Farke rues ref justice after City’s 1-1 Brentford comeback

Ben Godfrey leads the celebrations for Timm Klose's late leveller at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Daniel Farke was in no doubt Norwich City got a raw deal from the officials in the Canaries’ spirited New Year’s Day 1-1 Championship fightback against Brentford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Timm Klose’s deflected late header cancelled out Julian Jeanvier’s first half header for the Bees, but Farke listed a number of decisions he felt went against his injury-decimated squad.

Teemu Pukki appeared to be hauled down early on at Griffin Park although television replays suggested referee Ward was unsighted behind Mario Vrancic.

“It is tough to win a game on this level when you have the decisions against we did,” he said. “Where did you start? The situation I was most annoyed was 100pc the situation with Teemu. There were three incidents with Jordan Rhodes, and anyone who knows him he is the most honest human being in the world, and he was sure 100pc he should have had a penalty.

“When you have three then surely you should get one but I can live with those. I can’t live with the situation with Teemu.

That was 100pc a penalty, a foul, and we go in the lead. You might also speak about a red card. I am not here asking for cards but you have to be honest.

“There was a situation where the ref blocks Todd Cantwell and they end up having this unbelievable chance with a bicycle kick and Tim Krul makes a world class save but the Neal Maupay was three metres offside. “Then Mario was blocked by the ref. I don’t accuse anyone and the ref wants to be there with his best performance but to play without many key players, a fourth game in 11 days, and you have so many crucial decisions against you then a point is a good result.”

Farke resisted the urge to make changes to his matchday 18 but City picked up two more injuries with Marco Stiepermann (quad) and Alex Tettey (abductor) both forced off.

“We hope they will be both ok for the next league game,” said Farke. “Marco a problem with his thigh and Alex said he has never had this type of injury before.

“For us in the end a good point, a good draw. Brentford is always a tough place to go and they have been much improved in the last games. It is especially difficult when you concede so early because Brentford are good on the counter.

“Particularly without several key players injured before the game and then more key players injured during the game.

“Not only a good performance but a good point, but I am still annoyed about several decisions against us. My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win.”