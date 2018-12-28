Search

Norwich City v Derby County - Press Conference RECAP

28 December, 2018 - 13:20
Emi Buendia was forced off with an ankle problem on Boxing Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke held his pre-match press briefing on Friday lunchtime ahead of the Championship game against Derby County - and we had the headlines.

Farke provided a fitness update on Emi Buendia, who hobbled out of the Boxing Day 3-3 comeback against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road with a suspected ankle injury.

There was also the latest bulletin on Jamal Lewis, who was substituted as a precaution with a hamstring problem, while Christoph Zimmermann was pulled out of the line up to face the Reds after feeling unwell in the warm up.

Farke delivered an update on the rest of those on duty in midweek ahead of the Rams’ visit when he spoke at Colney, and where the likes of Kenny McLean, Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson are in their recoveries.

Midfielder Moritz Leitner has been ruled out until the end of January after suffering ankle ligament damage at Blackburn.

