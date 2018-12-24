Video

Daniel Farke’s Christmas message

Daniel Farke takes the acclaim from Norwich City fans at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke has a heartfelt Christmas plea to Norwich City supporters ahead of two Carrow Road crackers - let’s show them what we are made of.

Nottingham Forest bid to halt the Canaries’ Championship charge on Boxing Day, before big-spending rivals Derby County head to Norfolk this weekend.

City go into the promotion double header with fresh injury concerns around Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner, but Farke wants the home fans to whip up another raucous cauldron.

“We need to be tight. We need unity at Carrow Road, the support of our fans and that atmosphere of togetherness,” he said. “We have to enjoy these games.

“Enjoy this moment against two massive sides.

“We don’t want to feel any pressure even though some key players are doubtful for these games.

“We don’t need to speak about the quality of Nottingham or Derby. Both are big favourites for promotion. We know how strong Nottingham is. They have more financial opportunities, like Derby, to bring players in and to add quality.

“Nottingham spent more during the summer than Wolves did the previous summer.

“We are totally respectful and know they are big favourites for promotion. But we are above them both and we want to go further on. Even with some injured players. We will be competitive.”

Norwich were denied top spot on Christmas Day by Leeds’ epic 3-2 comeback win at Aston Villa.

City have had their share of stoppage time drama and Farke’s celebrations in front of the Barclay have become a regular theme on a triumphant surge into the automatic promotion spots. The head coach, however, is now urging Norwich supporters to get behind his players.

“I enjoy being allowed to celebrate with our fans

“If I am honest I don’t like to do this too much because after the game the stage should be for the players,” he said. “It is not like the coach is standing there and celebrating for himself.

“The players deserve the applause but if the fans want me to do the wave then I can’t say no and I won’t.

“They are spending so much money and investing so much time in order to be there for us.

“At Blackburn they played a key role. They supported us from the first to the last and it was nice to celebrate but this is not my stage. It is the players.”