Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Injury boost will impact on City’s transfer strategy

04 January, 2019 - 17:44
Daniel Farke has had some respite on the injury front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has had some respite on the injury front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City’s easing injury crisis means the Canaries will not be forced into panic buys.

City take a break from a Championship promotion push when they host Portsmouth on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, and Farke delivered a positive fitness bulletin on Friday after a hectic festive spell.

Alex Tettey and Jamal Lewis should be back for the trip to West Brom, with Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann pushing to be involved the following week.

“I can’t guarantee anything but I am pretty sure it will be quiet now we don’t have big, big injury problems,” he said.

“Those lads will be back in a game or two. Maybe Moritz Leitner the start of next month.

“There is no need to be there with a lot of business. We also still have Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley on their way back so I expect a pretty quiet January. We totally trust this group of players. A smaller group is easier to work with in terms of the togetherness.”

Farke admits there are areas of his squad that are less well-stocked.

“We are always awake, particularly when injuries come along. But when we expect Jamal to be back in mid-January then it doesn’t make sense to bring someone else in,” he said. “When you bring someone in the new player needs time to adapt to the group and the club.

“We know there are a few positions in our squad, maybe striker or at centre back, where we have a lot of options but it is also true in some other areas we will stay even more awake.

“There is no doubt the left full back area is one of those.”

Farke sanctioned the departure of Matt Jarvis to Walsall in the week and a loan extension for James Husband at Fleetwood. While Steven Naismith is another plotting his next career move at Hearts. But the head coach is not braced for a mass exodus of fringe players in the transfer window.

“I don’t expect any of the lads to leave,” he said.

“It is quite normal if lads are not playing they might think about another option. No-one has knocked on my door or Stuart (Webber’s) to say they want to leave. It is not a guarantee this doesn’t happen next three weeks but I don’t expect it.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists