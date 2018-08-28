Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

City boss weighs up late transfer plunge

PUBLISHED: 17:18 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 25 January 2019

Daniel Farke must plan without Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson after injury setbacks Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke must plan without Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson after injury setbacks Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City will work ‘until the last hour of the transfer window’ to plug a gap in his squad, following a fresh double injury blow to Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson.

The Canaries’ head coach ruled the duo out for 10 weeks on Friday, after suffering ankle and knee ligament damage respectively, in development outings.

With Ben Marshall also departing to Millwall on loan, City’s homegrown quota has taken a major hit as they gear up for the Championship promotion run in.

Norwich were planning for a quiet end to next Thursday’s transfer window deadline, but the goalposts appear to have moved.

“If there is no solution then we work further on with this group but it is necessary to search for some options and we will do this until the last hour of the transfer window,” said Farke. “Perhaps there is a solution we can find in the wide position or full back area.

“I am totally happy with the strikers and the central midfielders and centre backs.

“We don’t need an option there. But with these injuries we could be a bit short on the wings. We have to stay awake if there is a possibility.

“The homegrown aspect must also be a concern. Carlton and Louis fit that bill. For that perhaps, in the winger position, a homegrown solution to help us add some competition to the squad.

“If we can find a solution that is financially possible then we will do this. But the January market is difficult. All the good players are under contract and those available are pretty often either not playing or coming back from injury.”

Farke has ruled out an abrupt recall for Marshall, who only joined Millwall on loan earlier this month.

“We wouldn’t change our mind. He made it clear he wanted to have this move,” said Farke. “I need players 100pc convinced to wear this yellow shirt at the minute. Even if I had known about these two injuries it would be the same decision.

“Yes, it means we have to stay awake. My feeling is as a head coach you can’t have enough quality players. But you have to be realistic and look at the opportunities and possibilities for the club. If we are a rich club then money is no object and you can buy any player.

“That is one solution. The other one is to work with a smaller group, to tighten those bonds between the lads.

“My feeling is we are in a situation where our financial position does not allow us to bring in an unbelievable player. We are not Liverpool or Manchester City.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pro-Brexit campaign group calls for deselection of Norfolks MPs - but associations back them

Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists