Norwich City v Bolton - Press Conference LIVE

07 December, 2018 - 12:55
Mo Leitner has missed the last two games with a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game against Bolton on Friday, with updates from 1pm onwards, and we have the headlines.

The Championship manager-of-the-month will be pressed for the latest injury bulletin on Onel Hernandez (hamstring) and Moritz Leitner (calf). Both missed last weekend’s 3-1 home win over Rotherham United.

Farke could have some selection dilemmas for his matchday 18 with Grant Hanley, Ivo Pinto and Ben Marshall all fit and available.

The fitness of Scottish international Kenny McLean is another topic Farke will address. The midfielder has not featured since ankle surgery but was targeting a return before the festive swing.

Matt Jarvis and Carlton Morris remain on the comeback trail after long term injury.

Louis Thompson (shoulder) remains another absentee while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

