Norwich City v Birmingham City: The Lowdown

It was honours even when Daniel Farke and Garry Monk met on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City star in front of the cameras? Get in the mood with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.

Daniel Farke has fresh selection dilemmas to work out Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Daniel Farke has fresh selection dilemmas to work out Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Timm Klose used his personal social media account on Friday morning to provide a positive injury update on the knee problem that has seen him head to Switzerland after a course of injections in London failed to get him in contention for Birmingham’s visit.

Daniel Farke indicated on Thursday at Colney if Klose could avoid surgery he might be back for the visit to Leeds at the start of next month.

Alex Tettey is set to miss the next three games with the groin injury first suffered at Brentford on New Year’s Day.

Marco Stiepermann has trained this week following a thigh problem and comes straight into contention. Moritz Leitner (ankle) is now targeting a return to training after the Sheffield United game next week. Louis Thompson had a run out for the Under-23s against Tottenham’s U23s at Colney on Friday afternon as he steps up his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Ben Marshall departed for Millwall on loan midweek. Ivo Pinto is back in the UK as he looks to plot his next career move, following stalled Turkish talks, but the defender is not in contention.

Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour.

Tom Trybull is an option to replace the injured Alex Tettey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Tom Trybull is an option to replace the injured Alex Tettey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

BIRMINGHAM TEAM NEWS

Omar Bogle (calf) is unlikely to feature at Carrow Road after a setback in training. But Garry Monk is boosted by the recent returns of Jota, Kristian Pedersen and Isaac Vassell from injury.

FROM THE DUGOUT

Marco Stiepermann is back in contention after a thigh injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Marco Stiepermann is back in contention after a thigh injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Leeds lost against Birmingham. I am pretty sure they were prepared because they analysed their last 50 games or something but it shows how tough it can be against them. We need 100pc our supporters because it will need patience to create chances against Birmingham. There will be difficult periods and we need that unity.”

Daniel Farke

“Daniel’s done a fantastic job there, they’ve been right up there all season pretty much. I know they’ve just fallen out of the top two but still, what they’re doing is fantastic and they’re a handful, especially at home.

Birmingham boss Garry Monk is a big fan of Daniel Farke's work Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Birmingham boss Garry Monk is a big fan of Daniel Farke's work Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“The fitness, the way they play the game will pose us problems but the focus is on our game, we want to do ourselves justice in these remaining games, get as many points as possible and push as hard as possible, to show that we can go again to these types of teams who are up there – proper promotion contenders – to show that we can perform against them and take points from them.”

Garry Monk

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis, Vrancic, Trybull, Hernandez, Stiepermann, Buendia, Pukki.

Birmingham (4-4-2): Camp, Colin, Dean, Morrison, Pedersen, Jota, Gardner, Kieftenbeld, Maghoma, Jutkiewicz, Adams.

BOSS FOCUS - GARRY MONK

Spells at Leeds and Middlesbrough with limited success, although did guide the Elland Road club to the fringes of the Championship play-offs. Prior to that stepped up from a playing and then coaching role at Swansea. Kept the Swans in the Premier League followed by a superb eighth-placed finish the following campaign. Signed a three-and-a-half year deal at St Andrews in March 2018.

ONE TO WATCH - LUKAS JUTKIEWICZ

Unquestionably the Blues’ dangerman. Scored 10 goals and served up another nine assists in an impressive campaign so far. The 29-year-old failed to make the grade at Everton but had spells at Coventry, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Bolton during a varied career. 6ft plus, good in the air but also technically-gifted.

BY THE BOOK

Norwich : 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Birmingham: 3/1

REFEREE - TIM ROBINSON (WEST SUSSEX)

Shown 73 yellow and five red cards in 19 appointments this season. Booked Max Aarons, Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic in Norwich’s 2-1 league win at Reading in September.