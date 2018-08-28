Poll

Who gets your vote to be Norwich City’s centre back duo against the Blues?

Christoph Zimmermann is a key part of Norwich City's defence Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Christoph Zimmermann is Daniel Farke’s leading man in Norwich City’s defence - but which two centre backs do you want to see line up against Birmingham City at Carrow Road?

The 26-year-old has emerged as a reliable performer in the Canaries’ Championship promotion push, with Timm Klose and Grant Hanley both enduring injury-disrupted campaigns.

Hanley is available after a one-match suspension for Friday’s televised league test while Klose will have another week’s training behind him after sitting out the 1-1 draw at West Brom as an unused substitute with a knee problem.

Ben Godfrey has proved his versatility in recent games, but Zimmermann is Farke’s go-to man.

“He is playing an outstanding season, our most consistent defender and crucial in the unbeaten run,” he said, speaking prior to the draw at The Hawthorns.

“He missed out against Nottingham Forest and we conceded three, then he came back at Derby and was responsible for the last goal, yes, but one mistake does not make me doubt the quality of my players.

“We know how important Timm and Grant can be for us. Timm is crucial to how we want to play and when you have a player like Grant you are always tempted to get him back in the side.

“But there is no question mark for me over Christoph. 100pc he plays.”

Zimmermann was the most experienced defender in a youthful backline against the Baggies that featured Max Aarons, Godfrey and Jamal Lewis. Farke conceded a relative lack of experience may have been a factor in a testing opening.

“In the first 20 minutes they deserved to be in the lead. We were not confident enough. We were not at our game,” he said. “There was too much reacting with the ball and against the ball, a bit like we were perhaps impressed by the atmosphere or from the quality of the big names of West Brom.”

• So on the basis all four centre backs are fit for duty, cast your vote for who Farke should select at the heart of his defence