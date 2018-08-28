Search

Advanced search

Video

Swansea City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 November 2018

Emi Buendia, Moritz Leitner and Teemu Pukki celebrate the win over Millwall in City's last game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia, Moritz Leitner and Teemu Pukki celebrate the win over Millwall in City's last game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Can Norwich City carry on where they left off? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

SWANSEA TEAM NEWS

Midfielders Tom Carroll (hip) and Luciano Narsingh (hamstring) are ruled out.

Daniel Farke was happy to see Jamal Lewis rested by Northern Ireland last weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdDaniel Farke was happy to see Jamal Lewis rested by Northern Ireland last weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Grant Hanley had a run out on Friday night for the development squad as he steps up his recovery from a quad problem. Daniel Farke reported no fresh injury concerns from his international contingent or the group who were in Tampa for a week’s warm weather training.

Todd Cantwell comes back into contention after staying in the UK for an Under-23s outing last week following his recent hamstring injury.

Timm Klose returns to the fray after a successful outing with Switzerland, who beat Belgium 5-2 on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTimm Klose returns to the fray after a successful outing with Switzerland, who beat Belgium 5-2 on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Marshall was set to feature in the same game but sat out the match against Athletic Bilbao’s U23s with a tight hamstring.

Farke confirmed on Friday Marshall was in the travelling party heading to Swansea along with Ivo Pinto. Kenny McLean is now training outside but is two to three weeks away from stepping up his comeback from ankle surgery.

Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis were both on the Tampa trip but both are still some weeks from consideration. Striker Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour.

Swansea boss Graham Potter - his City counterpart likes his style Picture: PASwansea boss Graham Potter - his City counterpart likes his style Picture: PA

FROM THE DUGOUT

“First of all we have never met personally. I am really looking forward to that because I am full of respect for his work. You can analyse his teams and they are well organised, I like the way they play.

Teemu Pukki seals City's incredible 4-3 win over Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTeemu Pukki seals City's incredible 4-3 win over Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“They create so many chances but have missed an unbelievable amount. If they had used them all they would be in a better position than just close to the play-off ranks. They have won three of the last four and I like the style.

“They have a squad full of potential but it is always difficult when you are there in the first season after relegation because the expectation and pressure is on you go straight back.”

Daniel Farke, on his Swansea rival

“As a club I think they should be applauded,” he said. “They have faced some similar decisions to us in terms of responding to relegation from the Premier League.

“They took a brave path, choosing to go a certain way, and they have a way to work.

“The coach was under pressure last year but the owners and the board provided stability and now they are getting the rewards.”

Graham Potter

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Swansea (4-3-1-2): Mulder, Roberts, Hoorn, Rodon, Grimes, Fulton, Fer, McKay, Celina, James, McBurnie.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Leitner, Tettey, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.

ONE TO WATCH – OLI MCBURNIE

Scottish international who impressed in a goalscoring impact against the Canaries last season durign a productive loan stint at Barnsley.

Rifled nine goals in 21 outings at the Tykes.

Now leading the line for his parent club where he has notched seven goals in 17 appearances this season for the Swans.

BY THE BOOK

Swansea: 6/4

Draw: 9/4

Norwich: 9/5

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

REFEREE – DARREN BOND (LANCS)

Third game taking charge of Norwich this season after the defeat at Sheffield United and win at QPR. Shown one red and 32 yellow cards in 11 appointments this season.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Road closed as car plunges into water-filled dyke

Water-filled dyke Well Creek runs alongside the A1122 at Outwell where a car left the road. Picture: Google

Video Swansea City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Emi Buendia, Moritz Leitner and Teemu Pukki celebrate the win over Millwall in City's last game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Three road works in two weeks to bring disruption to major route

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘They are becoming a nightmare ‘ - Shopkeepers concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

Sandy Read, 83, rides a mobility scooter because of several health issues. Picture: Joe Norton

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Freezer: Roller-coaster is sure to be a bumpy ride at times for City

David Freezer
Some of Norwich City'’s players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, front row, Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner, second row, Matt Jarvis, Emi Buendia Picture: Busch Gardens

Opinion Robin Sainty: Why has the penalty kick become so problematic?

Robin Sainty
Teemu Pukki after missing his penalty kick against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: A Norwich City AGM – but not as we’ve known it

Michael Bailey
Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Opinion Michael Bailey: Sales, signings, sausage rolls and Stone – six things we might learn from Canaries’ AGM

michael bailey
Sausage rolls - they have their own unique place in Norwich City AGM folklore. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Sweet PFA and Norwich City waiting until February – The PinkUn Show #157 with Scott Howie

Michael Bailey
This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea.

Most Read Sport

Video Time’s Up for Nelson Oliveira at Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira needs to get a move in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Let Championship rivals worry about us - Daniel Farke’s rallying cry

Daniel Farke is embracing the pressure that comes with leading the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Grant Hanley set for U23s run out

Grant Hanley is not set to be involved at Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Roller-coaster is sure to be a bumpy ride at times for City

Some of Norwich City'’s players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, front row, Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner, second row, Matt Jarvis, Emi Buendia Picture: Busch Gardens

Opinion View from the opposition: Graham Potter is the man to lead Swansea rebuilding job

Swansea City manager Graham Potter - right man for the rebuilding job Picture: PA
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists