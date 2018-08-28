Video

Swansea City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Emi Buendia, Moritz Leitner and Teemu Pukki celebrate the win over Millwall in City's last game

Can Norwich City carry on where they left off? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

SWANSEA TEAM NEWS

Midfielders Tom Carroll (hip) and Luciano Narsingh (hamstring) are ruled out.

Daniel Farke was happy to see Jamal Lewis rested by Northern Ireland last weekend

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Grant Hanley had a run out on Friday night for the development squad as he steps up his recovery from a quad problem. Daniel Farke reported no fresh injury concerns from his international contingent or the group who were in Tampa for a week’s warm weather training.

Todd Cantwell comes back into contention after staying in the UK for an Under-23s outing last week following his recent hamstring injury.

Timm Klose returns to the fray after a successful outing with Switzerland, who beat Belgium 5-2 on Sunday

Ben Marshall was set to feature in the same game but sat out the match against Athletic Bilbao’s U23s with a tight hamstring.

Farke confirmed on Friday Marshall was in the travelling party heading to Swansea along with Ivo Pinto. Kenny McLean is now training outside but is two to three weeks away from stepping up his comeback from ankle surgery.

Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis were both on the Tampa trip but both are still some weeks from consideration. Striker Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour.

Swansea boss Graham Potter - his City counterpart likes his style

FROM THE DUGOUT

“First of all we have never met personally. I am really looking forward to that because I am full of respect for his work. You can analyse his teams and they are well organised, I like the way they play.

Teemu Pukki seals City's incredible 4-3 win over Millwall

“They create so many chances but have missed an unbelievable amount. If they had used them all they would be in a better position than just close to the play-off ranks. They have won three of the last four and I like the style.

“They have a squad full of potential but it is always difficult when you are there in the first season after relegation because the expectation and pressure is on you go straight back.”

Daniel Farke, on his Swansea rival

“As a club I think they should be applauded,” he said. “They have faced some similar decisions to us in terms of responding to relegation from the Premier League.

“They took a brave path, choosing to go a certain way, and they have a way to work.

“The coach was under pressure last year but the owners and the board provided stability and now they are getting the rewards.”

Graham Potter

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Swansea (4-3-1-2): Mulder, Roberts, Hoorn, Rodon, Grimes, Fulton, Fer, McKay, Celina, James, McBurnie.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Leitner, Tettey, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.

ONE TO WATCH – OLI MCBURNIE

Scottish international who impressed in a goalscoring impact against the Canaries last season durign a productive loan stint at Barnsley.

Rifled nine goals in 21 outings at the Tykes.

Now leading the line for his parent club where he has notched seven goals in 17 appearances this season for the Swans.

BY THE BOOK

Swansea: 6/4

Draw: 9/4

Norwich: 9/5

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

REFEREE – DARREN BOND (LANCS)

Third game taking charge of Norwich this season after the defeat at Sheffield United and win at QPR. Shown one red and 32 yellow cards in 11 appointments this season.