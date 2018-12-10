Search

It’s Team Wes v Team Russ! Canaries announce celebration match for legends

10 December, 2018 - 18:00
It will be Team Wes Hoolahan, left, against Team Russell Martin, right, at Carrow Road in May 2019 Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It will be Team Wes Hoolahan, left, against Team Russell Martin, right, at Carrow Road in May 2019 Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It will be ‘Team Wes’ against ‘Team Russ’ next year, after Norwich City confirmed a special celebration match is being organised to mark the Canaries careers of Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin.

The match is due to be played at Carrow Road on the bank holiday Monday of May 6, 2019, a 3pm kick-off, and will feature a host of former City players to raise funds for selected charities.

That will be the day after the current Norwich team finish their regular Championship campaign fixtures, away at Aston Villa.

If Daniel Farke’s team can continue in the top two for the remained of the campaign then the charity game could be a perfect opportunity for a promotion celebration, but if it is the play-offs to come, would be played before a potential semi-final first leg.

The club legends left the club during 2018, with Hoolahan completing his 10th season for the Canaries before not having his contract renewed.

That left questions about the Irishman’s testimonial, with City making clear that plans for that game would be made at a later date, having made 352 appearances since joining from Blackpool in 2008.

That left the tricky playmaker level in 16th place with Daryl Sutch in the club’s all-time appearances list and his 54 goals placing him in 21st in the all-time top scorers list.

The 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland international went on to join City’s Championship rivals West Brom in September, where Martin had also been on trial, and has made five appearances for the Baggies this season.

Hoolahan has joined Darren Moore’s promotion hopefuls on a short-term deal until January, with the potential to extend beyond that. Norwich are scheduled to travel to The Hawthorns to face West Brom on Saturday, January 12.

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Martin went on to join Walsall as a player-coach in October, having come to a mutual agreement with the Canaries to end his contract early in August as he remained out of contention for the first team.

The 32-year-old defender has made nine appearances for the League One side since joining, having made 309 for Norwich between November 2009 and August 2017.

The Scotland international, who initially joined on loan from Peterborough during the League One title winning season of 2009-10, spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers.

But now more than eight years of fine service, including two promotions to the Premier League alongside Hoolahan and lifting the play-off trophy as captain at Wembley in 2015, will be appropriately recognised.

After Hoolahan enjoyed such a memorable farewell fixture during last season’s final Carrow Road game, scoring during an emotional 2-1 win over Leeds, linking the duo’s achievements together should make for an enjoyable afternoon – following on from May’s successful legends fixtures against Inter Milan, in aid of the Community Sports Foundation.

• For further details and reaction from the game’s announcement, check back to this website later this evening

Topic Tags:

Live

