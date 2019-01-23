Video

‘Don’t be shy, don’t be afraid of it. Embrace the fact we are up there’ - Tim Krul’s rallying cry to City pals

Tim Krul knows how big the next few games are for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul insists Norwich City must grasp their big chance to get to the Premier League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Krul knows what it takes to win promotion from the Championship, after a success at Newcastle United earlier in his career, and the 30-year-old is urging Daniel Farke’s squad to seize the day.

City are preparing for a massive double header against their main promotion rivals, with Sheffield United at Carrow Road this weekend followed by a trip to leaders Leeds.

Second-placed Norwich may control their own destiny, but City’s number one is warning the real graft still lies ahead.

“The opportunity is there. We have to grasp it. Don’t be shy, don’t be afraid of it. Embrace the fact we are up there after 28 games,” he said. “If you are second, a point off the top at this stage, you are allowed to be confident but this league is unforgiving.

“Don’t take anything for granted. We have some really hard games coming up and it might be a cliché but it is one at a time. Time will tell. I am not going to sit here and say we will be promoted.

“We have a great squad with experience and amazing young talent coming through the ranks.

“To be fair, on paper the next two look huge, but we have 18 huge games left so we shouldn’t get too carried away with it all. I think we have had an amazing season up to now. To be challenging to win the league and promotion is amazing.”

Norwich also have the small matter of an East Anglian derby against Paul Lambert’s Ipswich on the horizon, but Krul prefers to focus on the bigger picture.

Tim Krul has enjoyed helping Norwich into a lofty Championship position Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Tim Krul has enjoyed helping Norwich into a lofty Championship position Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Sheffield United at home, Leeds away, Ipswich at home. I think we just have to get through unscathed and then we can have a really exciting 15 games,” said the Dutch international. “We are enjoying it but we all know what the prize is. We all want to go to the Premier League. This club belongs in the Premier League. To finish 14th last season was not reflective of where this club belongs.

“We know the prize is huge but saying that we had a rough start and we came through it and went on an amazing run.

“For me, we have been playing well all season, even at the start. We have had some great results and we need to do that now against teams around us.

“To have a draw at West Brom was a great result. Now we have Sheffield United and Leeds next, so whatever you do, don’t lose.”