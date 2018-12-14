Live

Bristol City v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Timm Klose missed out with a knee problem after originally being named in the line up for Norwich City's win over Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke holds his pre-match press call on Friday lunchtime ahead of the televised weekend trip to Bristol City, with updates from 1pm onwards, and we have the headlines.

Timm Klose’s fitness will be the main topic for the head coach at Colney after the Swiss international was a late call off in the 3-2 Championship win over Bolton. Klose had a bruised knee that flared up in the warm up but Farke was optimistic he could be in contention for the trip to the Robins.

Moritz Leitner returned to training earlier this week after missing the past two games with a calf problem.

Farke will be expected to deliver an update regarding those who were on duty against the Trotters.

Scottish international Kenny McLean and Matt Jarvis returned to action in Thursday’s Premier League International Cup 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg’s Under-23s.

Midfielder Louis Thompson is back in light training after his shoulder injury.

Carlton Morris remains on the comeback trail after a long term absence, while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour although the Portugal international did feature for the Under-23s on Thursday.

