Lee Johnson slams ‘joke’ decision not to send off Alex Tettey

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:07 16 December 2018

Lee Johnson and Daniel Farke did not agree over whether Alex Tettey was lucky not to be sent off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lee Johnson and Daniel Farke did not agree over whether Alex Tettey was lucky not to be sent off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke refused to get embroiled in a verbal spat with Lee Johnson after the Bristol City boss labelled the decision not to dismiss Alex Tettey a ‘joke’ in the Canaries’ 2-2 Championship draw.

Tettey was already on a booking when he tugged back Marlon Pack earlier in the second half but escaped with a stern lecture from referee Roger East.

That prompted a frustrated Johnson to label the referee’s response ‘poor’ for not cracking down on what he felt was Tettey’s persistent cynical behaviour.

Farke was clearly irked by the charge when it was put to him in his post-match briefing.

“It is not my way to ask for bookings or red cards for other players,” he said. “Every one can have his own opinion in football. Then we can discuss it.

“In the first half I was annoyed because it was Alex’s second foul and it was a doubtful one. I was annoyed he got that booking.

“I won’t comment on any other things.”

Johnson, however, did not hold back in what he felt was a key moment at Ashton Gate.

“In my opinion it was a joke,” he said. “If Marley Watkins gets booked for the first thing he does then Tettey was on six or seven little misdemeanours. Clever ones if you like but it was no fluke their manager took him off at that point because he knows he has got away with it.

“The shirt pull was cynical.

“Marlon (Pack) has rolled him with a nice piece of skill and we have three comfortably on the break.

“It doesn’t matter where you are on the pitch, a cynical foul is a cynical foul. Otherwise what do I do, teach my players to make cynical fouls to get away with it?

“The referee knows the way he managed that situation was poor.”

Live

