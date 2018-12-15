Search

Advanced search

Robins hardly rocking but Johnson’s still the right man

15 December, 2018 - 13:00
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson faces Daniel Farke at Ashton Gate Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson faces Daniel Farke at Ashton Gate Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Q: What have you made of the season so far – is Lee Johnson still the right man for the Robins?

A: When you consider we’ve lost Flint, Bryan and Reid in the summer and have not spent a huge amount to replace them, I think our current position is actually something of an achievement. Bristol City fans are yet to truly come to terms with the erratic nature of our team under Johnson. Four wins, five without one, two wins followed by four losses. In our last three games we’ve taken home seven points. Despite this, there is still a large number of fans who dislike Johnson and are not content with our position. Personally I have no problem with him remaining as manager. I feel he’s doing a good job and despite the less entertaining style of football I believe we will continue to improve.

Q: Just one win in the last six home games, is that a concern?

A: Is it that bad? Three wins from 10 home games is not good enough and some of our worst performances have come at home. I think our style of play suits away games as Ashton Gate can get incredibly impatient if we’re not rushing forward at the earliest opportunity. Once the fans get used to our new style they’ll perhaps come to appreciate it more.

Q: Do you think the squad is capable of mounting a play-off chase?

Bristol City's former Norwich man Marley Watkins Picture: PABristol City's former Norwich man Marley Watkins Picture: PA

A: With one or two tweaks quite possibly! Whether it will happen or not I don’t know. We’re in the upper echelons of the league for shots on target and shots on target against us. Personally I think we could flirt with a play-off push but it may be too much of an ask. We’ve got a completely new back five and we’ve got a new style so one would hope there is improvement still to come. January will be key.

Q: How has Marley Watkins been getting on since joining from Norwich?

A: I like Marley Watkins. Despite his lack of technical ability his hard-working no-nonsense nature has endeared himself to the majority of Bristol City fans. He offers an aerial threat and physicality that is often missing in our side. Our wingers have had an awful goal scoring record over the last few years so for Watkins to have two goals already this season is something akin to a miracle. I’d like to see him playing more now that he is back from injury.

Q: Which players have impressed?

A: In terms of new additions Adam Webster stands out above the rest. Ipswich fans didn’t give him a glowing review when we signed him. The fact he was brought in to replace Aden Flint meant a lot of our fans were instantly judging his every move. I honestly think he’s outstanding, excellent on the ball and incredibly composed for such a young player. Would be nice to see him contribute more at the opposite end, however, as we miss Flint in that respect. For players already here, Lloyd Kelly is our golden boy; he’s been outstanding at left-back despite really being a future centre-back and that is where he has been playing for both England U20s and U21s. I think he’ll soon make the move inside and that is when the big Premier League clubs will come in with bids.

Q: And which have been disappointing?

A: Andreas Weimann started the season on absolute fire but recently has gone off the boil, big time. He’s been playing right midfield which clearly doesn’t suit him. If we could get the best out of him and Famara Diedhiou we’d have an excellent front two. Right now we’re playing one up front. Mo Eisa was signed from Cheltenham and he excited a lot of fans when his highlight reel spread throughout the Bristol City social media stratosphere. Unfortunately after a long injury he’s not been given a chance to show us what he’s capable of. Would be nice to see him get more game time.

Q: Have you been surprised to see Norwich leading the table in the last month?

A: Isn’t everyone? I know that many Norwich fans were willing to be very patient with Daniel Farke and their patience has been rewarded. I’m amazed how well you’re doing considering that Pritchard, Murphy and Maddison have all left for pastures new. Farke has signed some real gems and it’ll be interesting to see how long you keep up the momentum.

Q: Are there any Canaries players that particularly worry you?

A: Hernandez I really like the look of. Pisano and Hunt (our two right backs) are not blessed with a huge amount of pace so I am concerned he could get around them quite easily. Also, I remember watching you guys against Chelsea last season and was impressed with Cantwell and Lewis that day.

Q: And lastly, what is your prediction?

A: Weirdly we seem to perform better against better opposition. If Norwich can get the ball off us whilst we’re passing it around then I fear you could counter and really hurt us on the break. I do feel we will be really up for it and wanting to put in a strong home performance. Only idiots predict draws and that is why I’m going for a 2-2.

The family-friendly One Stream In Bristol is the only fan-produced Bristol City podcast – go to www.facebook.com/OSIBpodcast/ or on Twitter at OSIBpodcast

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

‘The whole thing is a mess’ - concerns raised about ‘dangerous’ new roundabout

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Video Bristol City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki may come in for some close attention from the Bristol City defence Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Weather warnings in place for Norfolk as forecasters warn of freezing rain

Not quite the Beast from the East: Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for snow and ice over the weekend . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dereham Hockey Club could sell off car park for homes to fund new Astropitch

A mid-Norfolk sports club could see its car park developed into homes if sell-off plans to fund a quarter of a million pound replacement Astroturf pitch are approved by a district council. Photo: Archant

Opinion Kirstie Allsopp is right - we should all have a lazy Christmas

Kirstie Allsopp says her nanny wraps the presents - good on her, says Sharon Griffiths Picture: Steve Parsons / PA.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Robin Sainty: Mind games playing a crucial part in Norwich City’s success

Robin Sainty
Ben Godfrey in action during his first Championship start for Norwich, against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

David Freezer
Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Opinion Chris Lakey: If Norwich City’s player of the season voting opened now, who would be your choice?

Chris Lakey
Moritz Leitner and Alex Tettey - PoTS contenders Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s rise goes beyond the table and a new role for defunct radio personalities

Michael Bailey
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber unveils the club's plans to redevelop its Colney Training Centre Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opinion Paddy Davitt: To renew or not to renew. A City fan’s personal story

Onel Hernandez is a player who gets Norwich City fans off their seats Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Video Marco Stiepermann is Norwich City’s secret weapon

Marco Stiepermann has emerged as a key figure in the club's Championship charge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Video Norwich City handed a hat-trick of live TV dates for the new year

Norwich City will tackle current Championship promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in front of the live Sky Sports cameras in February. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘My heart is yellow’ - City boss responds to ‘Moose’ jibes

Daniel Farke is proud to lead Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Robin Sainty: Mind games playing a crucial part in Norwich City’s success

Ben Godfrey in action during his first Championship start for Norwich, against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists