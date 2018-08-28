Search

Ex-Norwich City star Bradley Johnson available for Derby County at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 13:59 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:47 28 December 2018

Tempers flare between Derby's Bradley Johnson and Stoke City's Joe Allen Picture: PA

Former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson is in line for a return to Carrow Road on Saturday after serving a four-game ban for biting.

Johnson was punished after an incident during Derby’s game against Stoke City in late November when he appeared to bite Joe Allen. The match officials missed the incident, but TV didn’t.

Johnson denied an FA charge of violent conduct while the Stoke player said he had not been bitten. But the FA found Johnson guilty and banned him for four games – he had already accumulated his fifth yellow card of the season which ruled him out for an extra game.

Johnson missed Derby’s games against Swansea, Wigan Athletic, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Sheffield United. They won the first two, drew the second two, then lost 3-1 on Boxing Day.

Derby have two other former Norwich players in their squad – Alex Pearce and Andrew Wisdom, who had loan spells at Carrow Road, but have been out of favour under Rams boss Frank Lampard.

Pearce hasn’t featured since the opening day of the season when he was a substitute in the win at Reading, while Wisdom has started just five Championship games, including on Boxing Day.

