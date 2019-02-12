Video

STARTING XIs: McLean gets his Canaries chance at Bolton

Kenny McLean starts his first league game since August for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Kenny McLean has got his chance to shine for Norwich City at Bolton this afternoon, after being handed just his second league start, in place of the injured Alex Tettey.

The Scotland international comes in alongside Tom Trybull in central midfield as the only change to the Canaries’ starting line-up for the clash with lowly Wanderers, after Tettey picked up ankle ligament damage in midweek.

Fit-again duo Moritz Leitner and Timm Klose are both back on the bench after lengthy stints out with injury, with Marco Stiepermann and Emi Buendia both shaking off sore muscles to start again.

The Canaries suffered just their second defeat in 20 matches on Wednesday when they were beaten 3-1 at Preston, slipping to second place in the Championship table.

They will reclaim first place with victory at the University of Bolton Stadium though as they are only a point behind leaders Leeds, who are without a match this weekend.

McLean only started one league game before missing three months out with an ankle injury, following his summer arrival from Aberdeen, but has been back in contention recently with appearances from the bench, coming on and setting up Jordan Rhodes’ equaliser at West Brom last month.

Bolton make two changes, with Marc Wilson and former Norwich midfielder Gary O’Neil both missing out and being replaced by Luke Muphy and Josh Vela

The Trotters picked up their first victory in eight games on Tuesday, when they won 1-0 at Birmingham leaving them second from bottom but just three points from safety.

Opposition view: Unexpected win has raised Bolton hopes of surviving ahead of City clash

The Canaries won the reverse fixture at Carrow Road in December, winning 3-2 thanks to Teemu Pukki scoring an injury-time winner, after Mark Beevers looked to have grabbed a point for the Trotters with an equaliser in the 88th minute.

Phil Parkinson’s team are the division’s lowest scorers though, scoring just 21 in 32 games, the same amount as Pukki has scored in the Championship for City so far this season, in 29 games.

NORWICH: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann (C), Godfrey, Lewis; McLean, Trybull; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Hanley, Klose, Leitner, Cantwell, Rhodes, Srbeny

BOLTON: Matthews; Olkowski, Vela, Wheater (C), Beevers, Noone; Murphy, Lowe, Connolly; Magennis, Donaldson. Subs: Ben Williams (GK), Little, Joe Williams, Ameobi, Buckley, Pritchard, Hall

