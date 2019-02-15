Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Live

Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

15 February, 2019 - 14:00
Norwich City will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke previews a Championship trip to Bolton Wanderers - and we have the headlines direct from the Canaries’ training base in the north-west with updates from 2pm onwards.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Farke will provide a fitness update on the squad who featured in the midweek 3-1 Championship defeat at Preston.

The City chief hinted at changes for a second away day and a third game in six days after suffering only a second league defeat in four months.

Timm Klose (knee) and midfielder Moritz Leitner (ankle) are training at the club’s north-west base and could come into Farke’s thoughts along with recent signing Philip Heise.

Mario Vrancic is ruled out for another three games after suffering ankle ligament damage in the East Anglian derby win against Ipswich Town.

Carlton Morris (ankle) and Louis Thompson (knee) are longer term absentees.

• Follow the press conference in the window

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Putt up or shut up’ - new Cromer crazy golf course sparks clifftop rivalry

Olly Deakin, owner of the Cromer Putting Green, at the clifftop site. Photo: Olly Deakin

Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Norwich City will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists