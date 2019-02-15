Live

Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Norwich City will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke previews a Championship trip to Bolton Wanderers - and we have the headlines direct from the Canaries’ training base in the north-west with updates from 2pm onwards.

Farke will provide a fitness update on the squad who featured in the midweek 3-1 Championship defeat at Preston.

The City chief hinted at changes for a second away day and a third game in six days after suffering only a second league defeat in four months.

Timm Klose (knee) and midfielder Moritz Leitner (ankle) are training at the club’s north-west base and could come into Farke’s thoughts along with recent signing Philip Heise.

Mario Vrancic is ruled out for another three games after suffering ankle ligament damage in the East Anglian derby win against Ipswich Town.

Carlton Morris (ankle) and Louis Thompson (knee) are longer term absentees.

