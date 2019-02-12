Opinion

‘Liquid football from NCFC!’ – Big win at Bolton leaves Canaries fans thrilled

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring Norwich City's first goal at Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Bouncing back from defeat at Preston in midweek with a stylish 4-0 thumping of Bolton has left Norwich City supporters thrilled with their table-topping team this evening.

The Canaries suffered just their second loss in 20 matches on Wednesday but bounced back in style, with two goals from top scorer Teemu Pukki sandwiching goals from Marco Stiepermann and Emi Buendia.

It’s the second time the Canaries have won 4-0 away from home this season, having also enjoyed the emphatic scoreline at Sheffield Wednesday in November.

With Leeds not in action the victory saw Daniel Farke’s team reclaim top spot in the Championship table, moving two points clear having played a game more.

However, it’s Sheffield United who are up to second, ahead of Leeds on goal difference, after a 4-0 home thrashing of Reading. Leeds play their game in hand at QPR later this month, after a home game against lowly Bolton next weekend.

For Norwich attention shifts to in-form Bristol City at home next Saturday, who have won their last seven league games to move up to fifth, but were not in action today as they host Premier League side Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round tomorrow.

