‘We’ll go in on the front foot’ – Blades boss Wilder plans to attack high-flying Canaries

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no intention of setting up defensively when his team take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this weekend.

The match could have a huge impact on both teams’ automatic promotion hopes, with the Blades fourth and just three points behind the Canaries, but Wilder insists his game-plan will not be based around avoiding defeat.

“Trying to win, no other intention in our heads. Going to Norwich and trying to win, like we have in every game,” he said.

“I’m not saying that if in the last 10 minutes we’re up against it that we won’t change formation, because that’s sensible football, but we don’t start thinking that we’ll sit on the crossbar and invite everything on to us and hit teams on the counter.

“They might push us back and make us play on the counter but we’re going to take them game to them. Two different styles but in a way both playing football that we both feel is the right way to go about it and I should imagine that Norwich City and Daniel (Farke) feels the same way about it.

“They’ve had outstanding results and we’ve had outstanding results, possibly two teams that weren’t expected, in terms of budgets and recruitment in the summer, to be second and fourth in the division – and I think that shows the division absolutely perfectly.”

Second-placed Norwich have only won one of their last five but Wilder is well aware that only tells half the story.

“There’s not an outstanding team in the division, it’s so tightly contested,” he continued, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield.

“Is two points dropped at West Brom, two points dropped for Norwich? Or is it a point gained? It’s such a competitive division, people will look at it from all sorts of angles, it’s just how the division is.

“So I don’t look at Norwich dropping points, I look at them being on 53 points and being second in the division, a point behind the leaders. I look at us being four points off top and three points off second and in fourth on goal difference.

“We’ll look at it positively, we’ll look at our performance on Saturday positively and we’ll go in on the front foot and looking to win.”