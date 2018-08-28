Search

Advanced search

Video

Re-live the Vrancic magic and Pukki winner which snatched victory at Blackburn for City

PUBLISHED: 13:04 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:15 23 December 2018

Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann celebrate victory at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann celebrate victory at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki delivered an early Christmas present for Norwich City fans – and now you can re-live the magic moment which snatched a late victory at Ewood Park.

The Canaries had seen two Ben Godfrey goals ruled out and seen a Marco Stiepermann shot and Ben Godfrey header wellsaved by Rovers keeper David Raya, as the hosts battled to deny the high-flying Canaries.

But wonderful control of a dropping ball from half-time substitute Mario Vrancic, followed by a dummy to throw two opposition players and a perfectly weighted pass to Onel Hernandez, set up the big moment in the 86th minute.

The Cuban winger was through on goal at the same end as almost 1,300 travelling supporters and picked out top scorer Pukki to do what he does best, finish clinically from close range to score his 13th league goal of the season.

It was also the fifth winner of the campaign for the Finland international, firing Daniel Farke’s team back to the top of the table, two points clear of Leeds – who play at Aston Villa this afternoon (1.30pm kick-off).

Regardless of how their rivals for top spot get on though, City are unbeaten in 11 matches, have lost just one of their last 18 and have managed a remarkable 47 points from the first half of the season.

That was achieved against a Rovers team who had lost just one of their last 31 home league games, making the late winner all the more satisfying as the Canaries drove home for Christmas.

• Watch highlights of the win at Blackburn above

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Councillor quits as Tower Hamlets launches investigation into allegations of ‘housing fraud’

Solicitor Mohammad Harun quits as Tower Hamlets councillor over housing allegations. Picture: law firm website

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths

Probe into fraud and misuse of taxpayers’ money during Lutfur Rahman era is closed

Lutfur Rahman was removed from office in 2015. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Worried owners hope to hear news of missing cats this Christmas

Dily is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

Re-live the Vrancic magic and Pukki winner which snatched victory at Blackburn for City

Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann celebrate victory at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christmas presents provide festive cheer to hospital patients

Staff receive gifts from the Friends’ secretary Angie Batson (third from left) and chairman Keith Jarvis (fourth from right). Picture by Richard Batson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists