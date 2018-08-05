Monk frustrated at conceding late equaliser against City but pleased with Blues’ efforts overall

Published: 4:21 PM August 5, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Despite conceding an equaliser in the fourth minute of injury-time, Birmingham manager Garry Monk remained upbeat about his team's performance against Norwich.

Having been restricted to just one signing during the summer due to financial issues, coming to an agreement with the EFL to allow some trading in the days before the game, Monk was satisfied with the 2-2 draw on the opening day.

'The feeling when you have that win in your grasp and it's a last minute equaliser is always frustrating but overall the most important bit was to show we are focused and ready to compete. We are going to need that. I think all the players did that,' he said.

'It was a typical first game of the season – blazing hot, both teams are trying to implement what they have been doing in pre-season. They are focused on doing those things.

'The first half was quite cagey, the second half I thought we stepped up and started to look much more on the front foot which is important, all those things are only going to get better.'

Monk pointed to Norwich being able to bring on former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Moritz Leitner and Scotland international Kenny McLean as a contrast to the young options he had.

'You look at them for instance and the options they have. There's no sulking or moping about, we are where we are. We have to do what we have to do,' he continued.

'Of course we want to try and strengthen, understanding now what we can do. I am positive we can find a few solutions to help the squad because it's a long, long season.

'Like I said, it's unfair to put too much expectation on these young players, we need to let them breathe. We are where we are, one thing we need to compete and we showed that today.

'For their two goals we made too many mistakes in the lead up, we know that.'