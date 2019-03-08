Poll

Choose your favourite ever Norwich City River End goal

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke salutes the River End at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019 Paul Chesterton

We can all remember Youssef Safri’s 40 yard thunderbolt against Newcastle or the jet-heeled Darren Huckerby’s special solo effort against Cardiff, but what was your favourite Norwich City goal at the River End?

We've seen some special moments at the River End over the years…



Bring your singing voices tomorrow and get behind the boys once again!

#SingUpTheRiverEnd #ncfc @RegencySecurity pic.twitter.com/lt5LeT896p — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 9, 2019

With a new campaign aimed at getting Canaries fans in the Regency Stand (previously the River End) to raise the roof and help create “four yellow walls” at Carrow Road as the title run-in begins, we remember some of the best goals scored.

We have selected 10 classic City strikes at the River End and are asking you to select your best from the list or select one of your own from the past few years.

The Safri and Huckerby goals are joined on the list by several other belters, including:

In January 2005 City defender Adam Drury scored an injury-time equaliser against Middlesbrough as Norwich completed a remarkable comeback to level the match at 4-4 after having been 4-1 down at home.

Another Canaries defender, Steen Nedergaard, also appears on the list courtesy of a 30-yard howitzer in a 2-0 win over Coventry in 2003.

That classic City strike came 10 years after another in the top 10.

Efan Ekoku scored Norwich City’s first ever goal in European football during the 3-0 home win against Vitesse Arnhem in the first round of a glorious 1993 Uefa Cup run which also saw a historic victory over Bayern Munich in Germany.

Also making his way onto the list is Marc Libbra who scored against Manchester City just 11 seconds after coming on as a City substitute in 2001.

Hopefully there will be a few more crackers scored at the River End - or anywhere else at Carrow Road - as City start their six game run-in five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Championship strugglers Reading will be the visitors tonight when Canaries fans have been urged to create a wall of noise as part of the One City Strong initiative, backed by the EDP and Norwich Evening News.

The campaign is particularly aimed at fans in the River End and hopes to to boost the atmosphere to replicate other areas of the ground, like the Barclay.