Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Poll

Choose your favourite ever Norwich City River End goal

PUBLISHED: 12:35 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 10 April 2019

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke salutes the River End at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke salutes the River End at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019

Paul Chesterton

We can all remember Youssef Safri’s 40 yard thunderbolt against Newcastle or the jet-heeled Darren Huckerby’s special solo effort against Cardiff, but what was your favourite Norwich City goal at the River End?

With a new campaign aimed at getting Canaries fans in the Regency Stand (previously the River End) to raise the roof and help create “four yellow walls” at Carrow Road as the title run-in begins, we remember some of the best goals scored.

We have selected 10 classic City strikes at the River End and are asking you to select your best from the list or select one of your own from the past few years.

The Safri and Huckerby goals are joined on the list by several other belters, including:

In January 2005 City defender Adam Drury scored an injury-time equaliser against Middlesbrough as Norwich completed a remarkable comeback to level the match at 4-4 after having been 4-1 down at home.

Another Canaries defender, Steen Nedergaard, also appears on the list courtesy of a 30-yard howitzer in a 2-0 win over Coventry in 2003.

You may also want to watch:

That classic City strike came 10 years after another in the top 10.

Efan Ekoku scored Norwich City’s first ever goal in European football during the 3-0 home win against Vitesse Arnhem in the first round of a glorious 1993 Uefa Cup run which also saw a historic victory over Bayern Munich in Germany.

Also making his way onto the list is Marc Libbra who scored against Manchester City just 11 seconds after coming on as a City substitute in 2001.

Hopefully there will be a few more crackers scored at the River End - or anywhere else at Carrow Road - as City start their six game run-in five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Championship strugglers Reading will be the visitors tonight when Canaries fans have been urged to create a wall of noise as part of the One City Strong initiative, backed by the EDP and Norwich Evening News.

The campaign is particularly aimed at fans in the River End and hopes to to boost the atmosphere to replicate other areas of the ground, like the Barclay.

Most Read

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Girl’s 11th birthday ‘ruined’ after getting stuck on rides at Pleasurewood Hills

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

Looking towards the site off Burgh Road, Aylsham, where Travellers were reported to have moved in on April 9, 2019. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

Looking towards the site off Burgh Road, Aylsham, where Travellers were reported to have moved in on April 9, 2019. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

US air force set for major exercise over East Anglia

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron at RAF Lakenheath, England, fly along-side a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker near the North Sea Picture: Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Pensioner found guilty over death of cyclist knocked off his bike

Joan Martino, of Denmark Road, Lowestoft, is accused of causing death by careless driving. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists