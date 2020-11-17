Search

Advanced search

‘I love Boro but business is business’ - City ace won’t give former club any favours

17 November, 2020 - 18:39
Ben Gibson won't do former club Middlesbrough any favours when Norwich travel to the Riverside this weekend. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Gibson won't do former club Middlesbrough any favours when Norwich travel to the Riverside this weekend. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Ben Gibson admits he will forever be in Middlesbrough’s debt but that won’t stop him looking to get one over his former club on Saturday.

Gibson will head back to where it all began for him in football this weekend with Norwich. Boro gave the defender his opportunity as a youngster and were even there for him when it all went wrong at Burnley.

The Teessiders let him train there to keep fit after falling out of favour at Turf Moor and it set up his summer move to the Canaries, where he has fitted straight in at the heart of Daniel Farke’s back four.

“It’s going to be bizarre playing against Boro,” he admitted. “It’s not an occasion I’ll enjoy, it’s certainly not a game I put on my list to say I’m buzzing to play against Middlesbrough.

“I clearly love the club, it’s my home, the team I grew up supporting, but as far as I’m concerned it’s business if I’m selected.”

“That stadium when it’s full and the team are on a good run, like Middlesbrough are at the minute, would be rocking if fans were allowed in.

“I’ve had memories there that will last me a lifetime, not just as a player but as a supporter. I wish the fans were in but that’s the nature of the world right now.

“I’ll drop a text in with some of the lads beforehand and have a bit of crack, probably with the staff as much as anything.

“I know the staff a lot better than some of the lads now. We’re friends, some of the staff are as close as family, but this is strictly business on Saturday. We’re on a run of seven unbeaten, if selected I’ll be desperate to win the game. I’m employed by Nowich. I owe it to supporters here and we’re desperate to keep the run going.”

Gibson is playing with a smile on his face again and has shown signs of getting back to being the defender that was talked about as a future England international when he was at the Riverside.

He is revelling in the responsibility Farke has placed on him and the way the German likes his defenders to play.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the way things are going here,” Gibson told the Teesside Gazette.

“The transition has been seamless. The club has massive similarities with Middlesbrough, a family club, they try and take care of you in every aspect of your life.

“We’re really open and expansive, (and) like to dominate possession. I’m not giving any secrets anyway, we like to play out from the back and really control games.

“I’m enjoying getting it through the thirds, being comfortable with the ball and in possession. I honestly can’t speak highly enough of the club, structure, the place, it’s a beautiful part of the world.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

High school student wins scholarship to prestigious boarding school

Flegg High student Eden Olley who has won a scholarship to attend prestigious Oundle independent boarding school. Picture: Ormiston Academy Trust

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Search for missing windsurfer called off

A search for missing windsurfer Chris Bamfield has been called off Picture: Chris Bishop/Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tattoo studio owner fined for failing to close in lockdown

The Art Eternal Tattoo Studio in Pakefield. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper company has followed Norwich City through good times and bad. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce in depth coverage that makes a measurable difference to our community. OTBC

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nine arrests after baseball bats and knives used in brawl in village

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It’s been tremendous fun’: Owners of toy shop close down for good

Julia Alexander and Richard Harding, who've now closed Puff's Toyshop in Wymondham. pic: Archant

Drivers suffer serious head injuries in collision

Two drivers sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A1066 Thetford Rod at Shadwell. Picture: Google Street View

Inmate who threw urine over prison guard claims he had been threatened

Wayland Prison Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I love Boro but business is business’ - City ace won’t give former club any favours

Ben Gibson won't do former club Middlesbrough any favours when Norwich travel to the Riverside this weekend. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images