Man in the middle: Bankes tasked with keeping the derby day peace at Carrow Road

Peter Bankes will be in charge of the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road on Sunday

Peter Bankes has been confirmed as the referee for this Sunday’s derby clash between Norwich City and Ipswich Town at Carrow Road.

Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner protests to referee Peter Bankes during City's 2-2 draw at Birmingham on the opening day of this season

The Merseyside-based referee has show 117 yellow and four red cards during 27 matches so far this season, the majority of which have been in the Championship.

That included City’s opening-day clash at Birmingham, booking three Norwich players, including Onel Hernandez after the winger took his shirt off during the celebrations of his injury-time equaliser.

Bankes’ last Carrow Road game was the Canaries’ 3-1 win over Aston Villa last April, booking seven players, as well as a 2-1 home defeat to Derby earlier in the season – controversially waving away penalty appeals after Josh Murphy had been brought down in the box by Rams keeper Scott Carson at 0-0.

He was also in charge in September 2016 when City threw away a 3-1 lead at Newcastle to lose 4-3 at St James’ Park, booking five players on each side.

Peter Bankes books Jack Grealish during Aston Villa's 3-1 loss at Carrow Road last season

Bankes oversaw two Ipswich games last season, a 1-1 draw at Bolton in which just two players were booked and a 2-0 home victory over Reading, showing seven yellows.

Averaging over four yellows a match, the official showed an unusually high 12 bookings in a championship game earlier this season, as Brentford won 2-1 at home against Nottingham Forest in September, with a melee breaking out after Bankes had booked a home player for diving to try and win a penalty.

The assistant referees at Carrow Road will be Paul Hodskinson and Mark Dwyer, and the fourth official will be Andy Woolmer.

Just three yellow cards were shown during the 1-1 derby draw at Portman Road earlier this season, with Norwich midfielder Ben Godfrey cutting it fine with a poor tackle after coming on at half-time.

The last player to be sent off on derby day was Ipswich defender Christophe Berra at Carrow Road in the play-off semi-final second leg at Carrow Road in May 2015, using his hand to prevent a Nathan Redmond goal in the 49th minute with the score at 0-0 – with Wes Hoolahan scoring the resulting penalty as City won 3-1.