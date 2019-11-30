Search

Is this Norwich's most explosive ever match?

30 November, 2019 - 06:30
A brawl erupts after Arsenal's winning penalty in their 4-3 win over Norwich City in November 1989 Photo: YouTube

Norwich City fans will be hoping for fireworks from their team when they line up against Arsenal on Sunday.

A brawl erupts after Arsenal's winning penalty in their 4-3 win over Norwich City in November 1989 Photo: YouTube

But it is unlikely that they will see anything as explosive as the events that marked (and marred) the clash at Highbury 30 years ago, on November 4 1989.

The Battle of Highbury entered infamy, with 21 players launching into a brawl in the Norwich penalty area after a controversial spot-kick gave the Gunners a late 4-3 win.

The Canaries were later fined £50,000 and Arsenal £30,000, though some City fans felt the bulk of the money should have been coughed up by referee Phil Dowd for two bizarre penalty awards against City defenders.

