Is this Norwich's most explosive ever match?

A brawl erupts after Arsenal's winning penalty in their 4-3 win over Norwich City in November 1989 Photo: YouTube Archant

Norwich City fans will be hoping for fireworks from their team when they line up against Arsenal on Sunday.

But it is unlikely that they will see anything as explosive as the events that marked (and marred) the clash at Highbury 30 years ago, on November 4 1989.

The Battle of Highbury entered infamy, with 21 players launching into a brawl in the Norwich penalty area after a controversial spot-kick gave the Gunners a late 4-3 win.

The Canaries were later fined £50,000 and Arsenal £30,000, though some City fans felt the bulk of the money should have been coughed up by referee Phil Dowd for two bizarre penalty awards against City defenders.