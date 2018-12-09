Opinion

Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

Max Aarons relishes the moment with his Norwich City team-mates, after Teemu Pukki's injury-time goal seals another stunning victory - this time over Bolton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our latest Norwich City player watch kept an eye on MAX AARONS, with the teenage right-back in the thick of the action during the dramatic home win over Bolton at Carrow Road.

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

2 – Good pace and touch to keep the ball in play on the right after Mario Vrancic’s switched pass, keeping attack alive, but Marco Stiepermann’s cross from the left is cleared.

9 – Vrancic doesn’t track Sammy Ameobi, who threads Will Buckley into the City box, but the winger fires wide under pressure from Aarons.

13 – Heads away at the back post after Jamal Lewis fails to cut out a cross from Pawel Olkowski, soon after intercepts Buckley’s pass, bursts forward and is dragged down by Buckley to the right of the Bolton box, winning a free-kick.

18 – Stiepermann with a great turn and charge on goal, low shot is parried by keeper Ben Alnwick and Aarons follows up but his shot is deflected behind.

20 – Under pressure twice in quick succession but calmly finds Alex Tettey, then Emi Buendia, and Lewis attacks on the left to win a corner.

24 – Andrew Taylor knocks forward but Aarons reads, nudges back to Buendia but the winger is robbed.

27 – Can’t stop Buckley’s inswinging cross but Krul claims comfortably.

30 – Bursts forward with his acceleration and offloads to Stiepermann, who shapes to shoot on the edge of the box but it’s blocked by Mark Beevers.

Mark Beevers fired Bolton's equaliser past Max Aarons on the Canaries' goal-line Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Mark Beevers fired Bolton's equaliser past Max Aarons on the Canaries' goal-line Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

32 – Holds off Ameobi, then tries to beat Buckley, loses the ball but is fortunate to hear the whistle as Ameobi trips him.

33 – Tettey pokes wide to Aarons under pressure and the right-back’s cross is headed away.

35 – Holds up Taylor and Buendia back to snap in to the tackle.

38 – Almost turns into trouble as City recycle an attacking corner but gets away from Christian Doidge, with no room for error with no team-mate behind him.

39 – ASSIST – Buendia thumps a pass wide to Aarons, quick ball to Vrancic allows the midfielder to shoot – and blast the Canaries ahead with a right-footed shot. His

42 – Has to wrestle with Buckley but wins the battle and no foul given.

47 – Deals with some early pressure, three clearances in quick succession, including one which hits Buckley and he has to move quickly to clear, nearly getting Teemu Pukki away as well.

63 – Throws himself through the air but can’t beat Lloyd Dyer to a cross from the right, Taylor hooks the ball into the box and Ameobi slams home from close range to bring Bolton back into the game.

66 – Plenty of touches as City build on the right and try to calm things down after Bolton’s goal, Vrancic threads Todd Cantwell through but well tackled.

71 – Shows his confidence, turning a couple of times skilfully with Dyer in pursuit, gets out of trouble and applauded by the crowd.

72 – Stays onside to pick up a long spread right from Vrancic but low cross is cleared easily enough. Soon after Ben Godfrey tries the same but it’s too high for Aarons to keep in play.

78 – Fine tenacity from Buendia and then threads Aarons clean through on the right but hurries cross and over-hits it beyond everyone.

79 – Holds up Dyer but can’t stop Taylor’s cross coming in, City scramble clear.

87 – Smashes clear after a Bolton free-kick created havoc in the box.

88 – Drops on to his goal-line in desperation as Godfrey and Christoph Zimmermann are beaten in the air and the ball drops to Mark Beevers, but can’t stop the ball going in and kicks the post in frustration as Bolton equalise.

90+5 – With City somehow back in front thanks to Pukki’s late goal, Aarons robs Dyer in the Norwich box as the Trotters mount one last attack, and is then fouled by the visiting substitute.

Verdict: Quick use of the ball allowed Vrancic the chance to score and general sharp passing was top class as usual, before being unable to prevent both Bolton goals despite valiant attempts, when he perhaps could have kept calm and held his position. Generally another positive performance though and a third league assist of the season.

Rating: 7 out of 10