Search

Advanced search

With the Tampa sun done, it’s now all Norwich City eyes on Swansea test

PUBLISHED: 17:21 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:21 19 November 2018

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory over Millwall with the Canaries supporters inside Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory over Millwall with the Canaries supporters inside Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Fresh from the Florida sunshine, it’s now all eyes on Swansea City for Daniel Farke and his Championship leaders Norwich City.

Norwich City resume domestic duties in Wales on Saturday at a side relegated from the Premier League last season and still eyeing an immediate return.

After spending the first week of the final international break of 2018 in Tampa Bay for some warm-weather training, City head to Swansea before another road trip to Hull just four days later.

And restarting their Championship campaign with a two-point lead at the summit and a run of nine wins in their previous 11 league games, it will be all Canaries eyes on whether they can maintain their superb start to the season.

“We got the feeling that during the first week of this international break it makes sense (to have this trip) because we would calm down the load anyway, and it’s not a problem that we have this long travel and a day to adapt to everything,” said Farke. “We could do four days of proper training and then travel back (overnight on Saturday), then another day off so that there is no problem with the jet lag and things like this.

MORE: Norwich City exclusive – Zoe Ward on her new role at how she got there

“Then the proper focused work for Swansea and the other games can start on Tuesday, and we use this week for more getting different influences from other sports and to work in different surroundings and climate.

“When you work for 10 and a half months at Colney, it’s nice at Colney, I like to be there, but each and every day is the same.

“To be in Tampa Bay for one week under palm trees, with the sun shining, was nice. It was good for the players and team bonding.

“In general when you have a trip like we did for this week, first of all there is the commercial aspect and you want to be there to work on the reputation, a bit like a promotional tour.

“It’s quite important for the brand of Norwich City and that’s why we did this trip. So then it should always fit the load for the players.”

The majority of Farke’s squad who were not away on international duty made the journey to Florida – but will have far cooler temperatures awaiting them at Colney and then in Wales.

Graham Potters’ Swans are eighth in the table, seven points behind City but with three wins from their previous four games.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Motorists caught for string of offences at roadside checks

Police and HM customs carried out vehicle checks in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Ready up the road machine! The PinkUn Show #157 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City trips

Michael Bailey
This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea.

Opinion Chris Lakey: Inside information... or fake news as it is often is

Chris Lakey
An all too familiar sight - Matt Jarvis on the ground injured Picture: Nick Butcher

Opinion Canaries are giving fans every right to live the dream

Robin sainty
Jordan Rhodes rushes to collect the ball after scoring City's equaliser - it was well worth the effort Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

‘I could have been the next Didier Drogba’ - former Norwich City striker on his big regret

Dieumerci Mbokani once turned down a move to Liverpool. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City pair Klose and Pukki emerge unscathed after international duty

Timm Klose helped Switzerland to a 5-2 win over Belgium on Sunday evening. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘They’ve got a good respect for each other and that’s important’ – Legend impressed by City players

Club legend Grant Holt signed autographs for Norwich City fans after the open training session in Florida Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

Norwich City legend Jamie Cureton reaches career milestone - at the age of 43!

Doing what he does best  Jamie Cureton celebrating a goal Picture: Archant

Norwich City star could face England in Nations League finals after playing part in thrilling comeback

Timm Klose helped Switzerland to a 5-2 win over Belgium on Sunday evening. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists