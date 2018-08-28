With the Tampa sun done, it’s now all Norwich City eyes on Swansea test

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory over Millwall with the Canaries supporters inside Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Fresh from the Florida sunshine, it’s now all eyes on Swansea City for Daniel Farke and his Championship leaders Norwich City.

Norwich City resume domestic duties in Wales on Saturday at a side relegated from the Premier League last season and still eyeing an immediate return.

After spending the first week of the final international break of 2018 in Tampa Bay for some warm-weather training, City head to Swansea before another road trip to Hull just four days later.

And restarting their Championship campaign with a two-point lead at the summit and a run of nine wins in their previous 11 league games, it will be all Canaries eyes on whether they can maintain their superb start to the season.

“We got the feeling that during the first week of this international break it makes sense (to have this trip) because we would calm down the load anyway, and it’s not a problem that we have this long travel and a day to adapt to everything,” said Farke. “We could do four days of proper training and then travel back (overnight on Saturday), then another day off so that there is no problem with the jet lag and things like this.

“Then the proper focused work for Swansea and the other games can start on Tuesday, and we use this week for more getting different influences from other sports and to work in different surroundings and climate.

“When you work for 10 and a half months at Colney, it’s nice at Colney, I like to be there, but each and every day is the same.

“To be in Tampa Bay for one week under palm trees, with the sun shining, was nice. It was good for the players and team bonding.

“In general when you have a trip like we did for this week, first of all there is the commercial aspect and you want to be there to work on the reputation, a bit like a promotional tour.

“It’s quite important for the brand of Norwich City and that’s why we did this trip. So then it should always fit the load for the players.”

The majority of Farke’s squad who were not away on international duty made the journey to Florida – but will have far cooler temperatures awaiting them at Colney and then in Wales.

Graham Potters’ Swans are eighth in the table, seven points behind City but with three wins from their previous four games.

