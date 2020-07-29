Search

City striker completes Real Oviedo loan move

PUBLISHED: 10:06 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 29 July 2020

Gassan Ahadme has joined the Canaries' youth ranks from Gimnastic de Manresa Picture: Norwich City FC

Gassan Ahadme has joined the Canaries' youth ranks from Gimnastic de Manresa Picture: Norwich City FC

Norwich City FC

Young Norwich City striker Gassan Ahadme has joined Spanish second division side Real Oviedo on loan for the 2020/21 season.

The Moroccan-born striker, pictured, signed for City from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa where he regularly came up against youth teams from the likes of FC Barcelona, Real Zaragoza and Girona FC.

Ahadme was the top scorer in the Group 3 of the División de Honor Juvenil, the top level of the Spanish football league system for youth players 18 years old and under.

The striker will now be given the chance to develop further in Spain at a higher level, with Real Oviedo finishing 15th in the Segunda División.

Ahadme has played 16 times in all competitions for City’s under-23s last season, scoring six goals and registering one assist. He will now be hoping to progress his development further in Spain.

