Search

Advanced search

Video

Tampa Tour: A great week – but roll on City’s return to Championship battle at Swansea

17 November, 2018 - 07:00
Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Mo Leitner meets fan Roger Mallett Picture: David Freezer

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Mo Leitner meets fan Roger Mallett Picture: David Freezer

David Freezer

It’s been quite the week shadowing Norwich City’s warm weather break in Florida but I’m looking forward to Daniel Farke’s team being back in game mode – and it’s clear the players are as well.

This trip has been a fine exercise in representing the club’s brand on the international stage and I’m told word has spread around the area that an English team are visiting, with a few mentions on local TV stations as well.

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber seem confident that they’ve managed to work the week in a way that will only act as a benefit to the players who are out here.

The team are due to arrive home on Sunday before a full day to catch up with their families and shake off any aftereffects of travelling across the Atlantic, before fully setting their sights on Swansea on Tuesday.

I’m flying overnight and landing early Sunday morning before heading into London to meet my dad and watch England take on Croatia at Wembley, so desperately hoping for no flight delays, with a 2pm kick-off to attend.

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Christoph Zimmermann Picture: David FreezerNorwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Christoph Zimmermann Picture: David Freezer

I’ve been to the national stadium for several matches, including the very first proper match when the England U21s took on Italy in 2007 and of course City’s play-off triumph three years ago, but never an England senior game. So keep your fingers crossed for me!

MORE: City legend Keelan thrilled with Florida reunion

It brings an end to a really interesting week, packed with interviews, thanks to Visit Tampa Bay, City’s official destination partner, helping to ensure we could send someone across the pond.

Webber, Farke, Jordan Rhodes, Grant Hanley, Louis Thompson, Adam Drury, Stephan Phillips, Grant Holt, Ben Kensell and others from the touring party have all made themselves available for interviews across the week, so I hope our coverage has been able to provide plenty of insight to what’s been going on in Florida.

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - head coach Daniel Farke Picture: David FreezerNorwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - head coach Daniel Farke Picture: David Freezer

It’s the first time I’ve spent time in Tampa properly and it’s a city packed full of culture and a real haven for food lovers, with the Cuban influence very apparent.

But I’m ready for some chilly winter football now, starting with a lovely 600-mile longest trip of the season to South Wales next Saturday.

Visit Tampa BayVisit Tampa Bay

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Exclusive Norwich City: Zoe Ward exclusive – Suarez, McNallly, Maddison, project transformation and her husband

Zoe Ward is one of three members on Norwich City's new executive committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

College sets out improvement priorities following ‘body blow’ Ofsted report

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Industry leaders back college’s turnaround plan after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted shock

Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend, and chair of governors Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

ian clarke
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Belief creates champions... do City have a date with destiny?

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki - last-gasp hero against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Carrow Road calling! This week’s PinkUn Show #156 with Bailey, Davitt and Van Wijk

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

paddy davitt
Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read Sport

Video ‘Fans look out for each other’ - Norwich City supporters praised as national figures show decline in football-related arrests

Police at the Norwich City v Ipswich Town derby at Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Tampa Tour gallery: Intense training has been a key part of City’s form – Rhodes

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Mario Vrancic, Mo Leitner and Felix Passlack Picture: David Freezer

Exclusive Norwich City: Zoe Ward exclusive – Suarez, McNallly, Maddison, project transformation and her husband

Zoe Ward is one of three members on Norwich City's new executive committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A sad day for angling, tributes continue to pour in for legendary angler John Wilson

John Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Video Tampa Tour: ‘All my prayers have been answered’ – City legend Keelan thrilled with Florida reunion

Canaries legend Kevin Keelan, right, with goalkeeping coach Ed Wooten, centre, and Aston Oxborough during the open training session in Tampa Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists