Norwich City players raise a glass to Barrie after will gift

PUBLISHED: 21:55 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:00 10 January 2020

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Dr Sarah Greaves

The Norwich City squad have raised a toast to the memory of a Canaries fan after he left them money for a drink.

Lifelong City supporter Barrie Greaves died on December 28, 2019, and left £100 in his will to pay for a round of drinks for players at the Premier League club.

His daughter, Dr Sarah Greaves, said that he "wanted to make a gesture that was amusing", but also one that would "thank them for their entertainment through the good times and the bad".

Mr Greaves, 83, watched hundreds of matches at Carrow Road throughout his lifetime, and still listened on the radio even after kidney failure prevented him from attending the games.

His gesture was gratefully received by the Norwich players and coaching staff, who took time out of their squad meal on Friday evening to raise a glass to Barrie for his kind deed.

Alcohol was not an option for the team, who are gearing up to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Instead, they enjoyed a round of soft drinks in Mr Greaves' honour.

