Search

Advanced search

Why Canaries' star Teemu Pukki is leaving Malaysian commentators red-faced

PUBLISHED: 10:33 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 02 September 2019

TV bosses in Kuala Lumpur have had meeting over Pukki's name. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

TV bosses in Kuala Lumpur have had meeting over Pukki's name. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki is causing a headache for Malaysian broadcasters.

The Finnish star - who has already netted five times for the Canaries in the opening four Premier League games - has left TV bosses in Kuala Lumpur scratching their heads as "Pukki" is a rude word in the Malaysian language.

You may also want to watch:

Former Liverpool player, Stan Collymore, who now works for Malaysian TV sports channel Stadium Astro, said "Pukki" trends every week in the Far East due to the locals' amusement.

He added the team at Stadium Astro, which screens English matches, raised the problem in a production meeting - but didn't indicate if a resolution had been found.

And it's not just on TV, as a Norwich fan on Twitter revealed they had received unusual reactions while wearing a Pukki shirt on a trip to Malaysia.

@humanmale1984 said: "I wondered why so many people looked at my Norwich shirt funny when I went on holiday there."

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Revealed: How police caught teenage hacker who made £400,000 from his bedroom

Convicted hacker Elliott Gunton Photo: East Anglia News Service

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Police and fire service at collision where person trapped inside vehicle

Emergency services were called to a collision in Great Yarmouth after a person was trapped inside a vehicle. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Revealed: How police caught teenage hacker who made £400,000 from his bedroom

Convicted hacker Elliott Gunton Photo: East Anglia News Service

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Police and fire service at collision where person trapped inside vehicle

Emergency services were called to a collision in Great Yarmouth after a person was trapped inside a vehicle. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Revealed: How police caught teenage hacker who made £400,000 from his bedroom

Convicted hacker Elliott Gunton Photo: East Anglia News Service

Truck stolen after late night break-in

Police are appealing for information after a truck was stolen in Great Ellingham. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists