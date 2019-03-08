Why Canaries' star Teemu Pukki is leaving Malaysian commentators red-faced

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki is causing a headache for Malaysian broadcasters.

I wondered why so many people looked at my Norwich shirt funny when I went on holiday there... pic.twitter.com/21sRJLlXlV — Shane McGeary (@humanmale1984) August 23, 2019

The Finnish star - who has already netted five times for the Canaries in the opening four Premier League games - has left TV bosses in Kuala Lumpur scratching their heads as "Pukki" is a rude word in the Malaysian language.

Former Liverpool player, Stan Collymore, who now works for Malaysian TV sports channel Stadium Astro, said "Pukki" trends every week in the Far East due to the locals' amusement.

He added the team at Stadium Astro, which screens English matches, raised the problem in a production meeting - but didn't indicate if a resolution had been found.

And it's not just on TV, as a Norwich fan on Twitter revealed they had received unusual reactions while wearing a Pukki shirt on a trip to Malaysia.

@humanmale1984 said: "I wondered why so many people looked at my Norwich shirt funny when I went on holiday there."