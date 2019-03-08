Norwich City Ladies looking for new chairman after Mel Swift steps down

Norwich City Ladies are looking for a new chairman after Mel Swift stepped down following eight seasons in charge.

Swift helped cement the Canaries place in the Women's National League and has helped develop youngsters now playing for some of the top teams in the country.

But he has now decided the time is right to step aside.

A club statement said: "Mel made the decision to resign as chair due to an ever increasing workload as well as family commitments, though he'll continue to take a keen interest in the future of the club.

"NCWFC, with the support of Norwich City FC and the Community Sports Foundation, aim to identify a successor able to build on existing progress and further increase the profile of the club."

Vice chairman Andrew Parker added: "The club will always be grateful for the support shown by Mel to NCWFC - especially in years gone by when women's football was very much under the radar."