Search

Advanced search

Norwich City Ladies 2 Billericay Ladies 3: Dramatic FA Cup exit for Canaries

PUBLISHED: 11:25 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 13 November 2018

Norwich City's Laura Thacker and Rosie George climb high during the FA Cup match against Billericay Picture: Brian Coombes

Norwich City's Laura Thacker and Rosie George climb high during the FA Cup match against Billericay Picture: Brian Coombes

Archant

Norwich City Ladies bowed out of the women’s FA Cup in dramatic style after going down 3-2 at home to Billericay Ladies.

Norwich City's Kathryn Stanley keeping a defender at bay during the FA Cup match against Billericay Picture: Brian CoombesNorwich City's Kathryn Stanley keeping a defender at bay during the FA Cup match against Billericay Picture: Brian Coombes

City will be kicking themselves after blowing a two-goal lead in the first-round clash at Plantation Park.

After a tentative start by both teams, Norwich settled first and took hold of the game.

And, after increased possession and territorial advantage, Norwich were rewarded on 19 minutes when Chelsea Garrett scored the opening goal, beating Alexandra Baker in the Billericay goal.

With the bit between their teeth, Norwich increased the pressure on the visitors and Ellie Smith made it 2-0 on 34 minutes with an improvised effort with her knee. Norwich were dominating play and continued to pile the pressure on the visitors’ defence but failed to make the most of other opportunities. With half-time approaching both teams were reduced to 10 players with one from each side shown a red card.

Norwich sacrificed an attacking player for a defender to help protect their lead and in response Billericay went with a more attack-minded approach, taking the game to their hosts.

Both sides struggled to find their rhythm and as the game moved into the final 10 minutes, Norwich had a chance to put the result beyond doubt, but Garrett couldn’t find her touch, beating the stranded Baker only to hit the post and see the ball go across the goal to a waiting Billericay defender who cleared.

Then came the first blow, as Billericay pulled one back on 82 minutes, with a goal from Esme Lancaster.

Five minutes later it was all square as Amy Nash capitalised on a defensive mistake.

There was more drama to come in extra-time, with a second Billericay player sent off – and then, with 13 minutes of 15 played Georgia Box put Billericay ahead.

Norwich were also reduced to nine players in the second period of extra-time as Billericay managed to see the game out.

The ladies will now focus on Sunday’s Women’s County Cup fixture against Acle United.

Norwich: Armstrong, Parker, Thacker, Diston, Parsons, Daviss, Drake, Smith (Cook 80), Durrant (George 101), Garrett (Stanley 72), Snelling (Robson 46). Ref: Ashley Tyne. Att: 78.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Man in 60s arrested after woman in 20s sexually assaulted in Norwich nightclub

Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street. Photo: Google

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #340 talks Millwall and Tampa with Davitt, Freezer and Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast returns to review the Canaries' stunning Millwall win and all the key talking points - with Michael Bailey joined by Paddy Davitt, Stuart Hodge and live from Tampa Bay, David Freezer.

Opinion Lee Payne: Miracle of Millwall is why fans invest in football

Lee Payne
City fans celebrate their astonishing victory against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant

Video Daniel Farke’s sleepless nights plotting Norwich City’s Championship charge

Tom Trybull has had to be patient at Norwich City this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Teemu Pukki can get even better warns Daniel Farke

Teemu Pukki is being tipped to raise the bar higher at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll Who would you like to see back in a Norwich City shirt?

Wayne Rooney is back in the mix for England for one game only Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Tampa Tour: Canaries set to arrive in Florida for warm weather break

Downtown Tampa awaits the arrival of Norwich City, with a flag supporting ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists